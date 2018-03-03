Gazprom : moves have not hit gas flows to Europe via Ukraine - Ukrtransgaz
03/03/2018 | 01:09pm CET
KIEV (Reuters) - Gas supplies to Europe via Ukraine are flowing as normal despite Moscow's decision to terminate contracts with Ukraine's Naftogaz, Ukrainian state-owned gas pipeline operator Ukrtransgaz said on Saturday.
Russia's gas giant Gazprom said on Saturday it had started a procedure to terminate contracts with Naftogaz in an arbitration tribunal in Stockholm
(Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Editing by Andrew Heavens)