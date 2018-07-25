Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Gazprom PAO (EDR)    OGZD

GAZPROM PAO (EDR) (OGZD)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Gazprom EDR : sustainable development bolstered by digital technologies

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/25/2018 | 03:49pm CEST

Release

July 25, 2018, 10:00

The Gazprom Board of Directors took note of the information about the ongoing and future deployment of advanced digital technologies within the Gazprom Group.

It was highlighted that advanced digital technologies were among the essential tools for development in the global economy. They make an enormous contribution to the evolution of production industries and business processes, enhancement of corporate governance efficiency, and strengthening of companies' market positions in various sectors.

In January 2008, Gazprom adopted its Informatization Strategy aiming to improve the transparency and efficiency of its activities, streamline corporate governance, and facilitate sustainable development. The document sets out a number of measures to create and adopt information technologies (IT) based on best global practices at the parent company and subsidiaries. Every year, Gazprom approves an updated plan for IT projects, regularly monitors timeliness and conducts quality assessments, and carries out rigorous cost control at every stage.

Thanks to the consistent implementation of the Informatization Strategy, the Company developed and successfully put into operation the Integrated Information Environment (IIE). The IIE consists of 38 information management systems that were introduced at Gazprom and a number of its subsidiaries, helping automate the most important business processes. In addition, a Corporate Data Bank was created on the basis of key performance indicators. With an extensive capacity for monitoring and analyzing the Group's efficiency, the Data Bank serves to support the adoption of managerial decisions by the Company's top executives. A high-performance Data Processing Center, in which Gazprom's computational capacities are concentrated, was built in compliance with the stringent requirements for information security.

As a result, an integrated information landscape is now in place, encouraging cooperation among more than 79,000 professionals at Gazprom and a number of subsidiaries. There is an excellent foundation for achieving greater efficiency of corporate governance.

In late 2017, Gazprom approved the 2018-2022 Comprehensive Target Program for the Development of the Integrated Information Environment of the Gazprom Group. The key targets of the Program are to introduce automated solutions at every level of corporate governance across the Group and to bring the IIE to the next level in line with the digital economy-oriented trends.

The Program is underpinned by three basic principles: integration, innovativeness, and import substitution. It employs cutting-edge IT solutions to maximize connectivity among information management systems and to synergize Gazprom's businesses. Preference is given to domestic solutions that have the required functional capabilities.

The Program contains a list of top-priority measures aimed at, among other things, improving the efficiency of operations, investments, marketing, and financial management processes.

Emphasis is placed on IT support for business management purposes. Specifically, it is planned to provide for the integrated automation of operational accounting and planning, as well as to create a single virtual data storage for information on work modes and equipment condition received from facilities in real time. The automated process management systems that are currently in operation at the subsidiaries will also be integrated into the Group's IIE along with the tools for monitoring, modeling and forecasting the technical condition of operational assets.

There is also significant potential to bring production activities to a new level through the use of an advanced business management model (Industry 4.0 concept). It is planned, inter alia, to use the abundant computational capacities and the big data processing platform to generate digital models of the operational facilities ('digital twins').

The Management Committee was instructed to carry on with the deployment of advanced digital technologies within the Gazprom Group.

Background

The Industry 4.0 (fourth industrial revolution) concept envisages a wide use of digital technologies and application of proactive management tools to operational facilities and processes across the entire value-added chain for maximum business profitability.

The use of 'digital twins' in line with the concept will, inter alia, result in a more integrated approach toward assessing the potential of such facilities, finding new opportunities to achieve greater efficiency, and optimizing capital and operating expenses.

Information Directorate, Gazprom


Disclaimer

OAO Gazprom published this content on 25 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2018 13:48:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GAZPROM PAO (EDR)
03:49pGAZPROM EDR : sustainable development bolstered by digital technologies
PU
01:24pGAZPROM EDR : Power of Siberia gas pipeline completed by 90.5 per cent, 1,954 ki..
PU
07/20GAZPROM EDR : Event celebrating shipment of first heat exchanger for Amur GPP he..
PU
06/29GAZPROM EDR : Chairman and Deputy Chairman of Gazprom’s new Board of Direc..
PU
06/12OMV Seeks Talks With Norway to Secure Gazprom Deal Approval -Reuters
DJ
06/07GAZPROM EDR : Nord Stream 2 Receives Construction Permit in Russia
PU
06/07GAZPROM EDR : Change in date of Press Conference
PU
06/01GAZPROM EDR : provides reliable gas supplies to Russian and foreign consumers in..
PU
05/31GAZPROM : Naftogaz Taking Action in Switzerland to Enforce Arbitration Ruling
DJ
05/28GAZPROM EDR : Documents signed for TurkStream’s Europe-oriented onshore se..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/20EDIV VS DVYE : Which Is The Best Way To Play Emerging Markets? 
07/18LUKOIL : Best Russian Oil Play 
07/13GAZPROM : May Be Worth Taking A Shot Despite Political Risks 
07/12U.S. issues sanctions warnings for firms invested in Nord Stream pipeline 
07/10GAZPROM : From Russia With Love 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 127 B
EBIT 2018 22 755 M
Net income 2018 17 839 M
Debt 2018 38 409 M
Yield 2018 6,56%
P/E ratio 2018 3,42
P/E ratio 2019 3,44
EV / Sales 2018 0,71x
EV / Sales 2019 0,70x
Capitalization 51 747 M
Chart GAZPROM PAO (EDR)
Duration : Period :
Gazprom PAO (EDR) Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GAZPROM PAO (EDR)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 5,66 $
Spread / Average Target 28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alexei Borisovich Miller Deputy Chairman & Chairman-Management Board
Viktor Alexeevich Zubkov Chairman
Timur Askarovich Kulibayev Independent Director
Vladimir Alexandrovich Mau Director
Andrey Igorevich Akimov Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GAZPROM PAO (EDR)-1.00%51 747
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL8.03%293 757
PETROCHINA COMPANY-6.43%195 569
TOTAL14.82%163 827
EQUINOR22.03%86 862
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS20.06%71 642
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.