GBST : to power Investec Click & Invest’s Personal Pension

7 August 2018

GBST, the global financial services technology provider, will provide the Personal Pension administration technology to Investec Click & Invest's digital offering via its award-winning Composer® back office platform.

The partnership will support Click & Invest as it extends its discretionary managed online investment service to include a Personal Pension. The new product is being built in conjunction with GBST's paperless integration system Composer®. In addition, GBST's award-winning design team is helping to update the consumer-facing website to deliver user-friendly digital experiences which include online calculators, pre- and post-retirement tax relief projection tools as well as pre- and post-sales illustrations.

David Simpson, Head of EMEA at GBST, commented: 'Following a competitive tender process our selection as preferred technology supplier for the Click & Invest Personal Pension further demonstrates the strength of our expertise in the pension's arena. With our strong track record for innovation and speed of delivery, thanks to the flexibility of the Composer® platform, along with our strong digital design experience, we offer a compelling complete solution for financial services companies. We look forward to continuing our work with Investec Click & Invest as we move through the design, configuration and implementation phases.'

Jane Warren, CEO of Click & Invest, commented: 'Building the Click & Invest Personal Pension has been one of our most highly anticipated developments since launching the service. We've been working hard with the team at GBST to ensure the technology is fully robust and will deliver an exceptional client experience.

'Working with GBST we are building a Personal Pension product that complements our existing service and will offer individuals an intuitive and straightforward online experience allowing them to save for their retirement.'

About GBST

GBST (ASX: GBT), provides global technology services to the financial services industry, addressing our clients' constant needs for innovation, competitiveness and responsive IT that truly enables business. Listed on the Australian Securities Exchange, GBST has offices throughout Australia, London, Hong Kong and New York as well as operations in Paris and Singapore.

About GBST Composer®

GBST Composer® is a full service global software platform for Platforms, Wraps, Unit Trusts, ISAs, OEICs, SIPPs, and Pensions. Designed as a single, client centric application, Composer® is a complete, intuitive and flexible solution. Its architecture meets the demanding requirements of platform providers and fund managers by providing business rule driven functionality to support legislative change, flexible administration procedures and innovative product design.

About Investec Click & Invest

Investec Click & Invest is an actively managed online investment service for UK residents with £10,000 or more to invest. With Click & Invest the aim is simple; to make investing as straightforward and transparent as possible, through intelligent investment advice that's specific to an individual and their investment goals.

A team of dedicated Investment Managers, supported by an in-house Research Team will create and manage an investment portfolio on behalf of investors, which is specific to them and their investment goals. These teams constantly analyse the markets to make investment decisions, and select the best funds from the whole of the investment market with the aim of outperforming the market to deliver returns for clients.

For clients, staying up-to-date with how their investments are performing is easy. They can simply log into their account online, use the Investec App, or contact the dedicated Click & Invest client support team who are available 24/7, 365 days a year.

Click & Invest Limited is part of Investec Wealth & Investment Limited and the wider Investec Group, who between them have over 180 years of experience managing client investments, and currently manage over £33.9 billion* clients assets in the UK. *FUM as at March 2018. In the UK, IW&I is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

For more information on IW&I in the UK visit www.investecwin.co.uk

