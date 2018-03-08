GCI Liberty : Liberty Interactive and GCI Liberty Announce Change to Expected Listing of GCI Liberty Class B Common Stock

Liberty Interactive Corporation (“LIC”) (Nasdaq: QVCA, QVCB, LVNTA,
LVNTB) and GCI Liberty, Inc. (“GCI Liberty”) (Nasdaq: GNCMA) announced
today that they have waived the condition to the closing of the
previously announced reorganization transactions that GCI Liberty’s
Class B common stock be listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market
(“Nasdaq”) or authorized for quotation on OTC Markets at or prior to the
effective time of the automatic conversion of GCI Liberty’s common
stock. GCI Liberty intends to cause its Class B common stock to be
quoted on the OTC Markets as promptly as practicable following the
closing date. LIC and GCI Liberty still expect to close the
reorganization transactions on March 9, 2018.
Following the completion of the previously announced split-off of GCI
Liberty from LIC, GCI Liberty’s Class A common stock and Series A
Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock are still expected to trade on
Nasdaq under the symbols “GLIBA” and “GLIBP”, respectively, beginning on
March 12, 2018. However, LIC and GCI Liberty can give no assurances as
to the timing of the quotation or the symbol under which GCI Liberty’s
Class B common stock will be quoted.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes certain forward-looking statements within
the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995,
including statements about the listing and quotation of GCI Liberty’s
capital stock and the timing of the proposed transactions. These
forward-looking statements involve many risks and uncertainties that
could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or
implied by such statements, including, without limitation, the listing
and quotation of GCI Liberty’s capital stock and the satisfaction of
conditions to the proposed transactions. These forward-looking
statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and each of
LIC and GCI Liberty expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to
disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement
contained herein to reflect any change in LIC’s or GCI Liberty’s
expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or
circumstances on which any such statement is based. Please refer to the
publicly filed documents of LIC and GCI Liberty, including their most
recent Forms 10-K, for additional information about LIC, GCI Liberty and
about the risks and uncertainties related to LIC’s and GCI Liberty’s
respective businesses which may affect the statements made in this press
release.
Additional Information
Nothing in this press release shall constitute a solicitation to buy
or an offer to sell shares of GCI Liberty capital stock or any of LIC’s
tracking stocks. The offer and issuance of shares in the proposed
transactions will only be made pursuant to GCI Liberty’s effective
registration statement. LIC stockholders, GCI Liberty shareholders and
other investors are urged to read the registration statement and the
joint proxy statement/prospectus regarding the proposed transactions and
any other relevant documents filed with the SEC, as well as any
amendments or supplements to those documents, because they contain
important information about the proposed transactions. Copies of these
SEC filings are available free of charge at the SEC’s website (http://www.sec.gov).
Copies of the filings together with the materials incorporated by
reference therein are also available, without charge, by directing a
request to Liberty Interactive Corporation, 12300 Liberty Boulevard,
Englewood, Colorado 80112, Attention: Investor Relations, Telephone:
(720) 875-5420. GCI Liberty investors can access additional information
at ir.gci.com.
About Liberty Interactive Corporation
Liberty Interactive Corporation operates and owns interests in a broad
range of digital commerce businesses. Those businesses are currently
attributed to two tracking stock groups: the QVC Group and the Liberty
Ventures Group. The businesses and assets attributed to the QVC
Group (Nasdaq: QVCA, QVCB) consist of LIC's subsidiaries, QVC, Inc.,
HSN, Inc. and zulily, llc, and the businesses and assets attributed to
the Liberty Ventures Group (Nasdaq: LVNTA, LVNTB) consist of all of
LIC's businesses and assets other than those attributed to the QVC
Group, including its subsidiary Evite and interests in Liberty Broadband
Corporation, FTD, Lending Tree, ILG and Charter Communications.
About GCI Liberty, Inc.
GCI Liberty is the largest communications provider in Alaska, providing
data, wireless, video, voice and managed services to consumer and
business customers throughout Alaska and nationwide. Headquartered in
Alaska, GCI Liberty has delivered services for nearly 40 years to some
of the most remote communities and in some of the most challenging
conditions in North America. Learn more about GCI Liberty at www.gci.com.
Source: Liberty Interactive Corporation
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180308005437/en/