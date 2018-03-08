GCI Liberty : Liberty Interactive and GCI Liberty Announce Change to Expected Listing of GCI Liberty Class B Common Stock

Liberty Interactive Corporation (“LIC”) (Nasdaq: QVCA, QVCB, LVNTA, LVNTB) and GCI Liberty, Inc. (“GCI Liberty”) (Nasdaq: GNCMA) announced today that they have waived the condition to the closing of the previously announced reorganization transactions that GCI Liberty’s Class B common stock be listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market (“Nasdaq”) or authorized for quotation on OTC Markets at or prior to the effective time of the automatic conversion of GCI Liberty’s common stock. GCI Liberty intends to cause its Class B common stock to be quoted on the OTC Markets as promptly as practicable following the closing date. LIC and GCI Liberty still expect to close the reorganization transactions on March 9, 2018.

Following the completion of the previously announced split-off of GCI Liberty from LIC, GCI Liberty’s Class A common stock and Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock are still expected to trade on Nasdaq under the symbols “GLIBA” and “GLIBP”, respectively, beginning on March 12, 2018. However, LIC and GCI Liberty can give no assurances as to the timing of the quotation or the symbol under which GCI Liberty’s Class B common stock will be quoted.

About Liberty Interactive Corporation

Liberty Interactive Corporation operates and owns interests in a broad range of digital commerce businesses. Those businesses are currently attributed to two tracking stock groups: the QVC Group and the Liberty Ventures Group. The businesses and assets attributed to the QVC Group (Nasdaq: QVCA, QVCB) consist of LIC's subsidiaries, QVC, Inc., HSN, Inc. and zulily, llc, and the businesses and assets attributed to the Liberty Ventures Group (Nasdaq: LVNTA, LVNTB) consist of all of LIC's businesses and assets other than those attributed to the QVC Group, including its subsidiary Evite and interests in Liberty Broadband Corporation, FTD, Lending Tree, ILG and Charter Communications.

About GCI Liberty, Inc.

GCI Liberty is the largest communications provider in Alaska, providing data, wireless, video, voice and managed services to consumer and business customers throughout Alaska and nationwide. Headquartered in Alaska, GCI Liberty has delivered services for nearly 40 years to some of the most remote communities and in some of the most challenging conditions in North America. Learn more about GCI Liberty at www.gci.com.

