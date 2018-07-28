GCI Liberty : Three Parks Highway communities get wireless service boost

July 27, 2018

TALKEETNA, Alaska - Alaskans can now more easily share their adventures from Denali's doorstep as GCI completes network upgrades in one of the state's most-popular outdoor recreation areas.

The launch of GCI's enhanced, high-speed data service in Talkeetna, Trapper Creek and Petersville gives residents and visitors the capability to watch videos, listen to music, access the internet, and use their favorite social media apps on their smartphones.

'GCI is committed to improving the quality of wireless service for our customers and expanding our wireless footprint across Alaska,' said Greg Klimek, vice president, GCI Wireless Marketing. 'That's why GCI built Alaska's largest wireless network. Upgrading data service in these communities adds another level of convenience and safety for Alaskans.'

These upgrades mark the latest milestones in GCI's commitment to increase its wireless footprint across Alaska and provide improved service for customers statewide. Since 2014, GCI has invested more than $180 million into its wireless network, which serves over 240 communities. More than 97 percent of Alaskans are within GCI's network.

GCI has improved or expanded service in more than 25 communities, so far, in 2018. GCI will launch wireless service and internet upgrades in more Alaska communities in the coming months.

About GCI

GCI provides data, wireless, video, voice and managed services to consumer and business customers throughout Alaska and nationwide. Headquartered in Alaska, GCI has delivered services for nearly 40 years to some of the most remote communities and in some of the most challenging conditions in North America. Learn more about GCI at www.gci.com. GCI is a wholly owned subsidiary of GCI Liberty, Inc. (Nasdaq: GLIBA, GLIBP). Learn more about GCI Liberty at www.gciliberty.com.

Media Contact

Heather Handyside

907-301-3481

[email protected]