GDS Alert: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces Investigation Of GDS Holdings Limited - GDS

NEW YORK, July 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard LLP, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of shareholders of GDS Holdings Limited ("GDS" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: GDS) resulting from allegations that GDS and/or its executives may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On July 31, 2018, Blue Orca Capital published a reported stating, among other things, that "our research indicates that in reality, GDS is borrowing crippling amounts of debt to enrich insiders by acquiring data centers from undisclosed related parties which are not nearly as valuable as the Company claims. We believe that since becoming a public Company, GDS has borrowed recklessly to siphon off at least RMB 696 million to insiders by inflating the purchase price of undisclosed related party acquisitions." The report also stated that "[w]e have also discovered evidence of unrelated data center operators selling a substantial amount of empty cabinet space in a building which is supposedly exclusively operated and 94% utilized by GDS. In our opinion, this indicates that GDS is inflating the size of its service area, its utilization rates and therefore its reported revenues and EBITDA."

On this news, shares of GDS fell sharply during intra-day trading on July 31, 2018.

