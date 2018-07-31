GDS : GDS) Investigated by Block & Leviton LLP For Violations of Federal Securities Laws

BOSTON, July 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Block & Leviton LLP (www.blockesq.com), a securities litigation firm representing investors nationwide, is investigating whether GDS Holdings Limited ("GDS" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: GDS) and certain of its officers and directors violated federal securities laws.

On July 31, 2018, Blue Orca Capital released a report alleging that "GDS is borrowing crippling amounts of debt to enrich insiders by acquiring data centers from undisclosed related parties which are not nearly as valuable as the Company claims. We believe that since becoming a public Company, GDS has borrowed recklessly to siphon off at least RMB 696 million to insiders by inflating the purchase price of undisclosed related party acquisitions."

The report also indicated evidence of "unrelated data center operators selling a substantial amount of empty cabinet space in a building which is supposedly exclusively operated and 94% utilized by GDS."

Following this report, the Company's shares have plunged more than 28%.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired GDS securities and have questions about your legal rights, or possess information relevant to this investigation, you are encouraged to contact attorney John DeFelice at (888) 868-2385, by email at [email protected] or by visiting http://shareholder.law/gds.

Block & Leviton LLP was recently ranked 4th among securities litigation firms by ISS for recoveries in 2017. The firm represents many of the nations' largest institutional investors and numerous individual investors in securities litigation throughout the country. Indeed, its lawyers have recovered billions of dollars for its clients.

