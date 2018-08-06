Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  GDS Holdings Ltd - ADR    GDS

GDS HOLDINGS LTD - ADR (GDS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

GDS : Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of GDS Holdings Limited Investors (GDS)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/06/2018 | 09:40pm CEST

National securities litigation law firm Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors that purchased GDS Holdings Limited (“GDS” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GDS) securities between March 29, 2018 through July 31, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). GDS investors have until October 1, 2018 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

Investors that suffered losses on their GDS investments are encouraged to contact Lesley Portnoy of GPM to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 310-201-9150 or by email to [email protected].

On July 31, 2018, Blue Orca Capital published a report alleging that “GDS is borrowing crippling amounts of debt to enrich insiders by acquiring data centers from undisclosed related parties which are not nearly as valuable as the Company claims.” On this news, the Company’s share price fell $12.92, or more than 37%, to close at $21.83 per share on July 31, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) GDS Holdings overstated the value of certain data centers it had acquired; (2) GDS Holdings failed to maintain adequate internal controls; and (3) as a result, defendants’ statements about GDS Holdings’ business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/GPM_LLP.

If you purchased shares of GDS during the Class Period you may move the Court no later than October 1, 2018 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GDS HOLDINGS LTD - ADR
09:40pGDS : Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Act..
BU
08/03SCOTT+SCOTT ATTORNEYS AT LAW LLP : Alerts Investors to the Filing of Securities ..
BU
08/03IMPORTANT INVESTOR NOTICE : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class ..
BU
08/03GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Continues Investigation on Behalf of GDS Holdings ..
BU
08/03LAW OFFICES OF HOWARD G. SMITH : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Acti..
BU
08/03GDS CLASS ACTION : Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That A Securities Class Acti..
PR
08/02Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against GDS Holdings Lim..
BU
08/02GDS : Issues Statement in Response to Blue Orca Report
AQ
08/02Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of GDS Holdi..
BU
08/01GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of GDS Holdings ..
BU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/02West Capital Management discloses passive GDS stake 
08/01IQIYI : Decent Results, Multiple Headwinds 
08/01Credit Suisse upgrades GDS, sets target to 108% upside 
08/01Midday Gainers / Losers (08/01/2018) 
08/01GDS responds to short-seller report; shares +23.2% 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 399 M
EBIT 2018 36,7 M
Net income 2018 -44,6 M
Debt 2018 968 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 11,3x
EV / Sales 2019 8,46x
Capitalization 3 541 M
Chart GDS HOLDINGS LTD - ADR
Duration : Period :
GDS Holdings Ltd - ADR Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GDS HOLDINGS LTD - ADR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 45,1 $
Spread / Average Target 60%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wei Huang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Yan Liang Senior Vice President-Operation & Delivery
Daniel Newman Chief Financial Officer
Ping Hua Director
Tat Hiang Sio Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GDS HOLDINGS LTD - ADR24.86%3 147
MICROSOFT CORPORATION26.30%830 093
ORACLE CORPORATION2.52%192 967
SAP6.76%141 750
ADOBE SYSTEMS44.53%124 022
INTUIT30.02%52 639
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.