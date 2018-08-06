GDS : Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of GDS Holdings Limited Investors (GDS)

National securities litigation law firm Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors that purchased GDS Holdings Limited (“GDS” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GDS) securities between March 29, 2018 through July 31, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). GDS investors have until October 1, 2018 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

On July 31, 2018, Blue Orca Capital published a report alleging that “GDS is borrowing crippling amounts of debt to enrich insiders by acquiring data centers from undisclosed related parties which are not nearly as valuable as the Company claims.” On this news, the Company’s share price fell $12.92, or more than 37%, to close at $21.83 per share on July 31, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) GDS Holdings overstated the value of certain data centers it had acquired; (2) GDS Holdings failed to maintain adequate internal controls; and (3) as a result, defendants’ statements about GDS Holdings’ business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

