GDS : Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of GDS Holdings Limited Investors (GDS)

National securities litigation law firm Glancy
Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces that a class action
lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors that purchased GDS
Holdings Limited (“GDS” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GDS)
securities between March 29, 2018 through July 31, 2018, inclusive
(the “Class Period”). GDS investors have until October 1, 2018 to
file a lead plaintiff motion.
If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here
to participate.
Investors that suffered losses on their GDS investments are encouraged
to contact Lesley Portnoy of GPM to discuss their legal rights in this
class action at 310-201-9150 or by email to [email protected].
On July 31, 2018, Blue Orca Capital published a report alleging that
“GDS is borrowing crippling amounts of debt to enrich insiders by
acquiring data centers from undisclosed related parties which are not
nearly as valuable as the Company claims.” On this news, the Company’s
share price fell $12.92, or more than 37%, to close at $21.83 per share
on July 31, 2018, thereby injuring investors.
The complaint filed in this class action alleges that, Defendants made
false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1)
GDS Holdings overstated the value of certain data centers it had
acquired; (2) GDS Holdings failed to maintain adequate internal
controls; and (3) as a result, defendants’ statements about GDS
Holdings’ business, operations, and prospects were materially false
and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180806005578/en/