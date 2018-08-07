Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  GDS Holdings Ltd - ADR    GDS

GDS HOLDINGS LTD - ADR (GDS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

GDS Holdings Ltd - ADR : ALERT: Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against GDS Holdings Limited - GDS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/07/2018 | 05:40am CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2018 / Pawar Law Group announces it is investigating possible securities claims on behalf of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GDS) investors resulting from allegations that GDS Holdings may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On July 31, 2018, Blue Orca Capital published a report stating its research indicates that "GDS is borrowing crippling amounts of debt to enrich insiders by acquiring data centers from undisclosed related parties which are not nearly as valuable as the Company claims. We believe that since becoming a public Company, GDS has borrowed recklessly to siphon off at least RMB 696 million to insiders by inflating the purchase price of undisclosed related party acquisitions." The report also stated that Blue Orca Capital discovered evidence of "unrelated data center operators selling a substantial amount of empty cabinet space in a building which is supposedly exclusively operated and 94% utilized by GDS." On this news, shares of GDS Holdings fell sharply during intraday trading on July 31, 2018.

Pawar Law Group is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by GDS Holdings investors. If you purchased shares of GDS Holdings please visit the firm's website at http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/gds-holdings-limited/ to join the class action. You may also contact Vik Pawar of Pawar Law Group toll free at 888-589-9804 or via email at [email protected].

Pawar Law Group represents investors from around the world.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact:

Vik Pawar, Esq.
Pawar Law Group P.C
20 Vesey Street Suite 1210
New York, NY 10007
Tel: (917) 261-2277
Toll Free: 888-589-9804
Fax: (212) -571-0938
[email protected]
www.pawarlawgroup.com

SOURCE: Pawar Law Group


© Accesswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GDS HOLDINGS LTD - ADR
05:40aGDS HOLDINGS LTD - ADR : ALERT: Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Act..
AC
08/06GDS HOLDINGS LTD - ADR : IMPORTANT INVESTOR NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announce..
AC
08/06GDS : Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Act..
BU
08/03SCOTT+SCOTT ATTORNEYS AT LAW LLP : Alerts Investors to the Filing of Securities ..
BU
08/03IMPORTANT INVESTOR NOTICE : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class ..
BU
08/03GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Continues Investigation on Behalf of GDS Holdings ..
BU
08/03LAW OFFICES OF HOWARD G. SMITH : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Acti..
BU
08/03GDS CLASS ACTION : Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That A Securities Class Acti..
PR
08/02Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against GDS Holdings Lim..
BU
08/02GDS : Issues Statement in Response to Blue Orca Report
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/02West Capital Management discloses passive GDS stake 
08/01IQIYI : Decent Results, Multiple Headwinds 
08/01Credit Suisse upgrades GDS, sets target to 108% upside 
08/01Midday Gainers / Losers (08/01/2018) 
08/01GDS responds to short-seller report; shares +23.2% 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 399 M
EBIT 2018 36,7 M
Net income 2018 -44,6 M
Debt 2018 968 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 11,3x
EV / Sales 2019 8,46x
Capitalization 3 541 M
Chart GDS HOLDINGS LTD - ADR
Duration : Period :
GDS Holdings Ltd - ADR Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GDS HOLDINGS LTD - ADR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 45,1 $
Spread / Average Target 60%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wei Huang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Yan Liang Senior Vice President-Operation & Delivery
Daniel Newman Chief Financial Officer
Ping Hua Director
Tat Hiang Sio Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GDS HOLDINGS LTD - ADR22.90%3 147
MICROSOFT CORPORATION26.30%830 093
ORACLE CORPORATION2.52%192 967
SAP6.76%141 750
ADOBE SYSTEMS44.53%124 022
INTUIT30.02%52 639
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.