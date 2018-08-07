GDS Holdings Ltd - ADR : ALERT: Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against GDS Holdings Limited - GDS

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2018 / Pawar Law Group announces it is investigating possible securities claims on behalf of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GDS) investors resulting from allegations that GDS Holdings may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On July 31, 2018, Blue Orca Capital published a report stating its research indicates that "GDS is borrowing crippling amounts of debt to enrich insiders by acquiring data centers from undisclosed related parties which are not nearly as valuable as the Company claims. We believe that since becoming a public Company, GDS has borrowed recklessly to siphon off at least RMB 696 million to insiders by inflating the purchase price of undisclosed related party acquisitions." The report also stated that Blue Orca Capital discovered evidence of "unrelated data center operators selling a substantial amount of empty cabinet space in a building which is supposedly exclusively operated and 94% utilized by GDS." On this news, shares of GDS Holdings fell sharply during intraday trading on July 31, 2018.

Pawar Law Group is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by GDS Holdings investors. If you purchased shares of GDS Holdings please visit the firm's website at http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/gds-holdings-limited/ to join the class action. You may also contact Vik Pawar of Pawar Law Group toll free at 888-589-9804 or via email at [email protected].

