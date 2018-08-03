Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  GDS Holdings Ltd - ADR    GDS

GDS HOLDINGS LTD - ADR (GDS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

IMPORTANT INVESTOR NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against GDS Holdings Limited and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/03/2018 | 05:19pm CEST

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against GDS Holdings Limited (“GDS” or “the Company” ) (NASDAQ: GDS) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's shares between March 29, 2018, and July 31, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”), are encouraged to contact the firm before October 1, 2018.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at [email protected].

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. GDS inflated the value of data centers the Company acquired. At the same time, GDS did not maintain adequate internal controls. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about GDS, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GDS HOLDINGS LTD - ADR
05:19pIMPORTANT INVESTOR NOTICE : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class ..
BU
04:31pGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Continues Investigation on Behalf of GDS Holdings ..
BU
01:37aLAW OFFICES OF HOWARD G. SMITH : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Acti..
BU
01:01aGDS CLASS ACTION : Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That A Securities Class Acti..
PR
08/02Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against GDS Holdings Lim..
BU
08/02GDS : Issues Statement in Response to Blue Orca Report
AQ
08/02Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of GDS Holdi..
BU
08/01GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of GDS Holdings ..
BU
08/01ONGOING INVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating ..
BU
08/01GDS HOLDINGS LTD - ADR : Pawar Law Group Announces Investigation of Securities C..
AC
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/02West Capital Management discloses passive GDS stake 
08/01IQIYI : Decent Results, Multiple Headwinds 
08/01Credit Suisse upgrades GDS, sets target to 108% upside 
08/01Midday Gainers / Losers (08/01/2018) 
08/01GDS responds to short-seller report; shares +23.2% 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 399 M
EBIT 2018 36,7 M
Net income 2018 -44,6 M
Debt 2018 968 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 10,3x
EV / Sales 2019 7,80x
Capitalization 3 147 M
Chart GDS HOLDINGS LTD - ADR
Duration : Period :
GDS Holdings Ltd - ADR Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GDS HOLDINGS LTD - ADR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 45,1 $
Spread / Average Target 62%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wei Huang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Yan Liang Senior Vice President-Operation & Delivery
Daniel Newman Chief Financial Officer
Ping Hua Director
Tat Hiang Sio Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GDS HOLDINGS LTD - ADR23.83%3 147
MICROSOFT CORPORATION24.25%816 570
ORACLE CORPORATION1.31%188 508
SAP6.04%141 754
ADOBE SYSTEMS43.93%121 441
INTUIT29.46%52 411
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.