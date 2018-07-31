INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against GDS Holdings Limited and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of GDS Holdings Limited (“GDS” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: GDS) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Activist investment firm Blue Orca Capital published a report on July 31, 2018, detailing its research on GDS, which indicates that the company “is borrowing crippling amounts of debt to enrich insiders by acquiring data centers from undisclosed related parties which are not nearly as valuable as the Company claims. We believe that since becoming a public Company, GDS has borrowed recklessly to siphon off at least RMB 696 million to insiders by inflating the purchase price of undisclosed related party acquisitions.” Blue Orca Capital also alleges that it discovered evidence of “unrelated data center operators selling a substantial amount of empty cabinet space in a building which is supposedly exclusively operated and 94% utilized by GDS.” Based on the Blue Orca Capital report, shares of GDS fell sharply during intraday trading on July 31, 2018.

