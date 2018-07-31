Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against GDS Holdings Limited and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

07/31/2018 | 03:07pm EDT

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of GDS Holdings Limited (“GDS” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: GDS) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Activist investment firm Blue Orca Capital published a report on July 31, 2018, detailing its research on GDS, which indicates that the company “is borrowing crippling amounts of debt to enrich insiders by acquiring data centers from undisclosed related parties which are not nearly as valuable as the Company claims. We believe that since becoming a public Company, GDS has borrowed recklessly to siphon off at least RMB 696 million to insiders by inflating the purchase price of undisclosed related party acquisitions.” Blue Orca Capital also alleges that it discovered evidence of “unrelated data center operators selling a substantial amount of empty cabinet space in a building which is supposedly exclusively operated and 94% utilized by GDS.” Based on the Blue Orca Capital report, shares of GDS fell sharply during intraday trading on July 31, 2018.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at [email protected].

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2018
