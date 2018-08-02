Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of GDS Holdings Limited Investors

08/02/2018 | 07:37pm EDT

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors that purchased GDS Holdings Limited (“GDS” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GDS) securities between March 29, 2018 through July 31, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). GDS investors have until October 1, 2018 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors that suffered losses on their GDS investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to [email protected].

On July 31, 2018, Blue Orca Capital published a report alleging that “GDS is borrowing crippling amounts of debt to enrich insiders by acquiring data centers from undisclosed related parties which are not nearly as valuable as the Company claims.” On this news, the Company’s share price fell $12.92, or more than 37%, to close at $21.83 per share on July 31, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) GDS Holdings overstated the value of certain data centers it had acquired; (2) GDS Holdings failed to maintain adequate internal controls; and (3) as a result, defendants’ statements about GDS Holdings’ business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased shares of GDS during the Class Period, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2018
