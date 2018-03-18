Log in
GEA GROUP
GEA : CEO of Germany's GEA Group to leave in April 2019

03/18/2018

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German food processing machinery maker GEA Group announced on Sunday that CEO Juerg Oleas would step down in April 2019 after more than a decade in office.

"By taking this step, my focus is on paving the way for an orderly succession process allowing the company to successfully further develop GEA," Oleas, whose current term would have expired at the end of 2019, said in a statement.

Oleas became CEO in 2004, having served as a member of the executive Board since 2001.

"The supervisory board will shortly discuss any further course of action and commence the formal selection process without delay. Our goal is to appoint a successor by the end of 2018," supervisory board Chairman Helmut Perlet said.

Activist investor Elliott Management in October revealed a 3.01 percent stake in the German firm and a person close to the fund manager said at that time that Elliott saw scope for cost cuts and that it was not satisfied by an ongoing restructuring plan.

Another activist investor Albert Frere took a 3 percent stake in GEA in August.

GEA, which has grown through a number of acquisitions in recent years, pledged this month to improve margins. The group cut its full-year earnings guidance twice last year as its cost-cutting drive did not progress as hoped.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Financials (€)
Sales 2018 4 785 M
EBIT 2018 483 M
Net income 2018 332 M
Finance 2018 188 M
Yield 2018 2,55%
P/E ratio 2018 20,09
P/E ratio 2019 16,68
EV / Sales 2018 1,39x
EV / Sales 2019 1,31x
Capitalization 6 843 M
Technical analysis trends GEA GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 40,7 €
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jürg Oleas Chief Executive Officer
Helmut Perlet Chairman-Supervisory Board
Helmut Schmale Chief Financial Officer
Farouq Ahmad Bastaki Member-Supervisory Board
Hartmut Eberlein Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GEA GROUP-11.77%8 407
ATLAS COPCO AB1.95%52 751
FANUC CORP-3.23%51 238
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES10.68%29 085
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER-6.28%24 320
PARKER HANNIFIN-9.77%23 959
