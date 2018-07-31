Log in
GEA : Cruise industry embraces transcritical CO2 technology

07/31/2018 | 02:53pm CEST

Cooling systems that use non-polluting CO2 as an alternative refrigerant to chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs) and hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs) are already in use in the retail sector. Developing flexible CO2 refrigeration systems that can be installed safely in the constrained, constantly moving environment of sea-going ships has up to the present been challenging. GEA harnessed more than 100 years of expertise in the design and construction of industrial refrigeration plants to develop the new transcritical CO2 technology specifically for use on ships.

The modular transcritical-type CO2 plants operate using multiple GEA Bock compressors which are ideally suited to the high pressures of CO2 refrigeration systems. Redundancy is built in the plant, so that failure of one or even multiple compressors will not cause the system to stop working. GEA solutions can be tailored to just about any available on-board space, and are designed to be safe, robust and reliable, however rough the voyage. Installation can be carried out while the ship is underway, without affecting continued use of the legacy system before switchover takes place.

'We are delighted to announce this major partnership for our groundbreaking transcritical CO2 technology, with P&O Cruises,' comments Marc Prinsen, Head of Application Center Utilities Marine at GEA. 'Every sector of industry is working hard to protect the environment, and that includes saving energy, reducing emissions, and switching to natural refrigerants. As one of the world's leading technology developers and suppliers to a wide range of global industries, we recognize the key role that we can play by developing sustainable, green technologies, which can be used in challenging processes and settings. Having signed our partnership with P&O Cruises, we are also now in discussions with major international fishing fleets.'

Disclaimer

GEA Group AG published this content on 31 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2018 12:52:02 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 4 780 M
EBIT 2018 425 M
Net income 2018 253 M
Finance 2018 65,3 M
Yield 2018 2,53%
P/E ratio 2018 24,17
P/E ratio 2019 17,37
EV / Sales 2018 1,19x
EV / Sales 2019 1,11x
Capitalization 5 768 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 34,1 €
Spread / Average Target 2,6%
Managers
NameTitle
Jürg Oleas Chief Executive Officer
Helmut Perlet Chairman-Supervisory Board
Farouq Ahmad Bastaki Member-Supervisory Board
Hartmut Eberlein Member-Supervisory Board
Rainer Gröbel Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GEA GROUP-17.02%6 757
FANUC CORP-21.60%39 315
ATLAS COPCO AB-7.40%34 476
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES13.61%31 317
INGERSOLL-RAND9.00%24 234
SANDVIK11.03%22 903
