GEA GROUP
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: GEA renews Executive Board mandates of Steffen Bersch and Niels Erik Olsen

03/09/2018 | 02:05pm CET

DGAP-News: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Change of Personnel
09.03.2018 / 14:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

GEA renews Executive Board mandates of Steffen Bersch and Niels Erik Olsen


Düsseldorf, March 9, 2018 - At yesterday's ordinary meeting, the Supervisory Board of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft extended the terms of office of Steffen Bersch (48) and Niels Erik Olsen (51) as members of the company's Executive Board, scheduled to end on December 31, 2018, by a further three years until December 31, 2021. The two long-standing and internationally experienced GEA managers were both appointed to the Group's Executive Board with effect from January 1, 2016. Bersch is responsible for the Business Area Equipment, while Olsen is in charge of the Business Area Solutions.

"We are delighted to be able to continue our trusting working relationship with Steffen Bersch and Niels Erik Olsen. Their expertise in technologies and markets is pivotal in helping GEA prepare for the future and guiding the company through what is at times a challenging market environment," said Dr. Helmut Perlet, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft.
 

Corporate Media and Press:
Marc Pönitz
Peter-Müller-Str. 12, 40468 Düsseldorf, Germany
Phone +49 (0)211 9136-1500
[email protected]

About GEA
GEA is one of the largest suppliers for the food processing industry and a wide range of other industries that generated consolidated revenues of approximately EUR 4.6 billion in 2017. The international technology group focuses on process technology, components and sustainable energy solutions for sophisticated production processes in various end-user markets. The group generates around 70 percent of its revenue in the food and beverages sector that enjoys long-term sustainable growth. As of December 31, 2017, the company employed about 18,000 people worldwide. GEA is a market and technology leader in its business areas. The company is listed on the German MDAX (G1A, WKN 660 200). In addition, GEA's stock is included in the MSCI Global Sustainability Indexes. Further information is available on the Internet at gea.com.


Contact:
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
Phone +49 (0)211 9136 1492
Fax +49 (0)211 9136 31087
gea.com


09.03.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
Peter-Müller-Straße 12
40468 Düsseldorf
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)211 9136-0
Fax: +49 (0)211 9136-31087
E-mail: [email protected]
Internet: www.gea.com
ISIN: DE0006602006
WKN: 660200
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of News DGAP News Service

662219  09.03.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=662219&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
Financials (€)
Sales 2017 4 583 M
EBIT 2017 443 M
Net income 2017 289 M
Finance 2017 127 M
Yield 2017 2,14%
P/E ratio 2017 25,62
P/E ratio 2018 21,01
EV / Sales 2017 1,59x
EV / Sales 2018 1,50x
Capitalization 7 398 M
