GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: GEA renews Executive Board mandates of Steffen Bersch and Niels Erik Olsen

09.03.2018

Düsseldorf, March 9, 2018 - At yesterday's ordinary meeting, the Supervisory Board of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft extended the terms of office of Steffen Bersch (48) and Niels Erik Olsen (51) as members of the company's Executive Board, scheduled to end on December 31, 2018, by a further three years until December 31, 2021. The two long-standing and internationally experienced GEA managers were both appointed to the Group's Executive Board with effect from January 1, 2016. Bersch is responsible for the Business Area Equipment, while Olsen is in charge of the Business Area Solutions.



"We are delighted to be able to continue our trusting working relationship with Steffen Bersch and Niels Erik Olsen. Their expertise in technologies and markets is pivotal in helping GEA prepare for the future and guiding the company through what is at times a challenging market environment," said Dr. Helmut Perlet, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft.



