Gear4music : AGM Statement and Trading Update

RNS Number : 9432V Gear4music (Holdings) PLC 27 July 2018

27 July 2018

Gear4music (Holdings) plc

AGM Statement and Trading Update

Gear4music (Holdings) plc ("Gear4music" or "the Group"), the largest UK based retailer of musical instruments and music equipment, will hold its Annual General Meeting at 3.00pm today.

At the meeting Gear4music's Chief Executive Officer, Andrew Wass, will make the following statement:

"I am pleased to report that revenue growth continues to be strong into what is a highly competitive market, and the projects to relocate our Swedish distribution centre and upgrade our UK distribution facilities are on-track to be delivered ahead of our peak trading period. The Board remains confident in meeting their expectations for the financial year."

The Group will announce a trading update in relation to the six months ending 31 August 2018 in early September 2018, followed by the full half year results in October.

- Ends -

Enquiries:

+44 20 3865 9668

Gear4music

Andrew Wass, Chief Executive Officer Chris Scott, Chief Financial Officer

Panmure Gordon

+44 20 7886 2500

(Joint Financial Adviser, Joint Broker, and Nominated Adviser)

Adam James - Investment Banking

Erik Anderson - Corporate Broking

Peel Hunt

+44 20 7418 8900

(Joint Financial Adviser and Joint Broker)

Adrian Trimmings

George Sellar

+44 20 3865 9668

Alma PR (Financial PR)

[email protected]

Josh Royston/Rebecca Sanders-Hewett/Helena Bogle

About Gear4music.com

Operating from a Head Office in York, and Distribution Centres and showrooms in York, Sweden and Germany, the Group sells own-brand musical instruments and music equipment alongside premium third-party brands including Fender, Yamaha and Roland, to customers ranging from beginners to musical enthusiasts and professionals, in the UK, Europe and, more recently, into the Rest of the World.

Having developed its own e-commerce platform, with multilingual, multicurrency and fully responsive design websites delivering to over 190 countries, the Group has rapidly expanded its database and continues to build its overseas presence.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information,

please contact [email protected] or visit www.rns.com.

END

MSCFKADDKBKBAOB