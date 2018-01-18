Log in
4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Geberit    GEBN   CH0030170408

GEBERIT (GEBN)
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/17 05:31:18 pm
425.1 CHF   +0.14%
First information on the year 2017

01/18/2018 | 01:05am EST

MEDIA RELEASE

First information on the year 2017

The Geberit Group achieved solid sales growth in 2017. Net sales increased by 3.5% to CHF 2908.3 million. Organic net sales in local currencies also rose by 3.5%. In terms of results, Management expects an adjusted operating cashflow margin of around 28 percent for the entire year. The financial statements and annual report for 2017 will be released at the analyst and media conference on 13 March 2018.

Read more on: www.geberit.com/mediarelease. Please visit our website www.geberit.com for additional information.

Don't hesitate to contact us for any other inquiries.

Yours sincerely,

Roman Sidler
Head Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

Geberit AG
Schachenstrasse 77, CH-8645 Jona
T: +41 55 221 69 47
F: +41 55 221 67 47
[email protected]
www.geberit.com

The globally operating Geberit Group is a European leader in the field of sanitary products. Geberit operates as an integrated group with a very strong local presence in most European countries, providing unique added value when it comes to sanitary technology and bathroom ceramics. The production network encompasses 30 production facilities, of which 6 are located overseas. The Group is headquartered in Rapperswil-Jona, Switzerland. With around 12,000 employees in around 50 countries, Geberit generated net sales of CHF 2.9 billion in 2017. The Geberit shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and have been included in the SMI (Swiss Market Index) since 2012.

Media Releases via WhatsApp

You can receive media releases from the Geberit Group directly on your smartphone via WhatsApp.

To stay up to date with the latest news from Geberit, follow these three steps:

1. Download WhatsApp onto your smartphone.

2. Save Geberit's number +41 79 350 03 15 as a contact on your smartphone.

3. Send a message with "Start" and your name to this contact via WhatsApp.

4. If you no longer want to use the service, send us a WhatsApp message with "Stop".




Provider
Channel
Contact
Tensid EQS Ltd., Switzerland
www.tensid.ch
newsbox.ch
www.newsbox.ch
Provider/Channel related enquiries
[email protected]
+41 41 763 00 50
