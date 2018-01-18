First information on the year 2017

The Geberit Group achieved solid sales growth in 2017. Net sales increased by 3.5% to CHF 2908.3 million. Organic net sales in local currencies also rose by 3.5%. In terms of results, Management expects an adjusted operating cashflow margin of around 28 percent for the entire year. The financial statements and annual report for 2017 will be released at the analyst and media conference on 13 March 2018.

Read more on: www.geberit.com/mediarelease.

