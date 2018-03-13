Log in
GEBERIT
Information Full Year Results 2017

03/13/2018

MEDIA RELEASE

Information Full Year Results 2017

The 2017 financial year was shaped by a generally positive market environment as well as the achievement of the most important milestones regarding the integration of the ceramics business. Overall, good results were achieved and our position as the leading supplier of sanitary products in Europe was further consolidated. Consolidated net sales in 2017 increased by 3.5% to CHF 2908.3 million. Operating profit (EBIT) adjusted for one-off costs related to the Sanitec acquisition and integration increased by 2.9% to CHF 706.1 million and the correspondingly adjusted EBIT margin came to 24.3%. Adjusted net income rose by 3.5% to CHF 604.2 million, with an adjusted return on net sales of 20.8%. Adjusted earnings per share improved by 3.7% to CHF 16.43. A distribution of CHF 10.40 will be proposed to the General Meeting, an increase of 4,0% compared to the prior year.

Read more on: www.geberit.com/mediarelease. Please visit our website www.geberit.com for additional information.

The online version of the complete annual report is available on www.geberit.com/annualreport.

Don't hesitate to contact us for any other inquiries.

Yours sincerely,

Roman Sidler
Head Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

Geberit AG
Schachenstrasse 77, CH-8645 Jona
T: +41 55 221 69 47
F: +41 55 221 67 47
[email protected]
http://www.geberit.com

The globally operating Geberit Group is a European leader in the field of sanitary products. Geberit operates with a strong local presence in most European countries, providing unique added value when it comes to sanitary technology and bathroom ceramics. The production network encompasses 30 production facilities, of which 6 are located overseas. The Group is headquartered in Rapperswil-Jona, Switzerland. With around 12,000 employees in around 50 countries, Geberit generated net sales of CHF 2.9 billion in 2017. The Geberit shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and have been included in the SMI (Swiss Market Index) since 2012.

Financials ( CHF)
Sales 2017 2 898 M
EBIT 2017 669 M
Net income 2017 519 M
Debt 2017 430 M
Yield 2017 2,42%
P/E ratio 2017 31,04
P/E ratio 2018 26,17
EV / Sales 2017 5,72x
EV / Sales 2018 5,32x
Capitalization 16 157 M
Chart GEBERIT
Duration : Period :
Geberit Technical Analysis Chart | GEBN | CH0030170408 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends GEBERIT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 460  CHF
Spread / Average Target 5,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christian Buhl Chief Executive Officer
Albert M. Baehny Non-Executive Chairman
Martin Ziegler Head-Operations & Member-Group Executive Board
Roland Iff Chief Financial Officer
Felix Klaiber Head-Technology & Innovation
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GEBERIT1.56%16 961
MEXICHEM SAB DE CV14.11%6 243
ZHEJIANG WEIXING NEW BLDG MTLS CO LTD--.--%3 354
CHINA LESSO GROUP HOLDINGS LTD10.81%2 208
CANGZHOU MINGZHU PLASTIC CO., LTD.--.--%1 772
RELIANCE WORLDWIDE CORPORATION LTD7.18%1 723
