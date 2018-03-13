Information Full Year Results 2017

The 2017 financial year was shaped by a generally positive market environment as well as the achievement of the most important milestones regarding the integration of the ceramics business. Overall, good results were achieved and our position as the leading supplier of sanitary products in Europe was further consolidated. Consolidated net sales in 2017 increased by 3.5% to CHF 2908.3 million. Operating profit (EBIT) adjusted for one-off costs related to the Sanitec acquisition and integration increased by 2.9% to CHF 706.1 million and the correspondingly adjusted EBIT margin came to 24.3%. Adjusted net income rose by 3.5% to CHF 604.2 million, with an adjusted return on net sales of 20.8%. Adjusted earnings per share improved by 3.7% to CHF 16.43. A distribution of CHF 10.40 will be proposed to the General Meeting, an increase of 4,0% compared to the prior year.

