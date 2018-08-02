Log in
GEFRAN S.P.A. (GE)

GEFRAN S.P.A. (GE)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 08/02 02:29:00 pm
7.095 EUR   -4.38%
02:40pGEFRAN S P A : Board approves consolidated results at 30 june 2018
PU
06/14GEFRAN S P A : Inverters for the second highest open-air elevator in..
PU
06/14GEFRAN S P A : Ics 2018
PU
GEFRAN S P A : BOARD APPROVES CONSOLIDATED RESULTS AT 30 JUNE 2018

08/02/2018 | 02:40pm CEST

  • Revenues of EUR 70.3 million Euro (+8% versus the first half of 2017)
  • Positive EBITDA of EUR 11.2 million, amounting to 16% of revenues (positive at EUR 9 million in the first half of 2017)
  • Positive EBIT of EUR 8.1 million, amounting to 11.6% of revenues (positive at EUR 6.1 million in the first half of 2017)
  • Net profit of EUR 4.1 million (positive at EUR 4.4 million at 30 June 2017)
  • Net financial position was a negative EUR 9.1 million (while it was a negative EUR 4.8 million at 31 December 2017)

Revenues in the first half of 2018 amounted to EUR 70.260 million, compared to EUR 65.050 million in the first half of 2017, registering EUR 5.210 million growth (a rate of +8%), with growth in all areas, led by the excellent performance of plastic and lift applications and generated primarily by original equipment manufacturers (OEM).

The breakdown by geographical region saw double-digit growth over the first half of 2017 in Italy (+11.9%) and Asia (+12.2%), with good results in the European Union (+8.7%) thanks to the positive trend in the sectors the Gefran Group serves. Sales in the Americas were down, particularly in South America (-11%), penalised by the exchange rate.

The breakdown of revenues by business area shows growth in all business areas: +8.5% for sensors, +8.4% for automation components and +10.3% for motion control.

The Group's Chief Executive Officer Alberto Bartoli commented on the results: 'Performance was excellent in the half that just ended, with results in terms of sales and margins in excess of expectations and the start of the announced three-year plan for investment in technical and human capital, which we expect to improve our competitiveness in the future. A number of sectors the Group serves are beginning to show signs of slowing down, as expected. This trend, combined with the increase in operating costs resulting from implementation of the investment plan, will be reflected in the results of the second half of the year, though we still expect performance to be satisfactory. In view of these considerations, we confirm that growth of revenues and profit margins in 2018 will be in line with that of the previous year.'

Click here and read the press release.

Disclaimer

Gefran S.p.A. published this content on 02 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2018 12:39:20 UTC
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Ennio Franceschetti Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Alberto Bartoli Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Fausta Coffano Group Chief Financial Officer
Andrea Franceschetti Director
Monica Vecchiati Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GEFRAN S.P.A.-25.24%123
KEYENCE CORPORATION-7.25%65 483
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-3.33%46 426
EMERSON ELECTRIC2.31%45 543
NIDEC CORPORATION1.15%43 570
MURATA MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.24.74%38 774
