GEFRAN S.P.A. (GE)
Gefran S p A : preliminary consolidated results to 31 December 2017

02/18/2018 | 11:51am CET

On the agenda was the examination by the directors of the Group's preliminary consolidated results, which - as anticipated in the previous quarters - largely exceed the group's targets for the year just ended.

In fact, revenues amounted to EUR 128.6 million, up 7.8% compared to EUR 118.6 million in 2016. EBITDA reached 14.8% on turnover, and compares with an EBITDA margin of 9.5% in 2016. EBIT reached 8.7% on turnover (It 4.3% in 2016).

The excellent performance of the group is mainly related to the increase in revenues and to the product mix, where sensors grew by over 16%.

Approval of the draft financial statements and consolidated financial statements is set for 13 March 2018.

Click here to read the full version

Gefran S.p.A. published this content on 18 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2018 10:50:03 UTC.

