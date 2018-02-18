Gefran S p A : preliminary consolidated results to 31 December 2017

On the agenda was the examination by the directors of the Group's preliminary consolidated results, which - as anticipated in the previous quarters - largely exceed the group's targets for the year just ended.
In fact, revenues amounted to EUR 128.6 million, up 7.8% compared to EUR 118.6 million in 2016. EBITDA reached 14.8% on turnover, and compares with an EBITDA margin of 9.5% in 2016. EBIT reached 8.7% on turnover (It 4.3% in 2016).
The excellent performance of the group is mainly related to the increase in revenues and to the product mix, where sensors grew by over 16%.
Approval of the draft financial statements and consolidated financial statements is set for 13 March 2018.
