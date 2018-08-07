Log in
GEMALTO (GTO)
Gemalto : Boosts Cloud Security with a Scalable Virtual Key Management Solution

08/07/2018

Allows companies to maintain ownership and control of encryption keys and enforce data protection policies in leading cloud environments

Gemalto announced a next-generation key management solution, SafeNet Virtual KeySecure, for simpler and stronger cloud security. Companies can extend their data protection policies to private and public clouds and centralize encryption and key management operations across multiple cloud environments.

SafeNet Virtual KeySecure integrates with leading cloud service providers and virtual platforms such as AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform, IBM Cloud, VMware, Microsoft Hyper-V and OpenStack, to provide companies with a single key management solution spanning multiple private or public cloud environments.

As a result of the ongoing digital transformation within many organizations, data now resides across a growing number of cloud environments and web applications. Security teams are finding it ever more challenging to manage data protection policies, and solutions are often time-consuming and manual. Data protection operations can be simplified by using SafeNet Virtual KeySecure to uniformly view, control, and administer cryptographic policies and keys for sensitive data.

Companies can improve key security and simplify the audit preparation process by retaining ownership and control of encryption keys.

“Businesses need options when it comes to cloud security and shouldn’t be limited to working in just one environment. With SafeNet Virtual KeySecure, organizations are able to move more workloads to the cloud and easily monitor the access and movement of their encrypted data,” said Todd Moore, senior vice president of Encryption Products at Gemalto. “We are seeing a lot of customers who are interested in taking advantage of the business continuity offered by cloud environments, without compromising the security of their most critical asset, data. Current KeySecure customers would also be able to benefit from this new platform and we will be sharing details of a clear migration path with them in the near future.”

SafeNet Virtual KeySecure offers customers:

  • Centralized Key Management: Centralized, efficient auditing of key management offers simplified compliance for cloud environments and consolidates key security policies across multiple, disparate encryption systems, protecting current investments
  • Flexibility: Customers can easily deploy flexible, high-availability configurations which are built on the latest industry standards, including containers and microservices, across geographically dispersed data centers or cloud service providers.
  • Compatibility: Compatibility with the OASIS Key Management Interoperability Protocol (KMIP) standard provides support for a large, growing partner ecosystem, including the SafeNet Data Protection portfolio which provides customers with a broad spectrum of use cases that can be supported. SafeNet Virtual KeySecure also supports key storage in on-premise hardware security modules (HSMs).

According to Sudesh Kumar, Founder and CEO of Kapalya, Californian-based start-up: “As businesses connect to more devices and cloud platforms, they need solutions that offer security without limiting their potential for innovation. With SafeNet Virtual KeySecure, we’re now able to offer the ability to protect data in a seamless and cost-effective way across endpoints, public clouds and private clouds. Businesses should no longer be held back in making full use of the cloud while retaining control of some of their most important assets.”

Additional resources:

About Gemalto

Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO) is the global leader in digital security, with 2017 annual revenues of €3 billion and customers in over 180 countries. We bring trust to an increasingly connected world.

From secure software to biometrics and encryption, our technologies and services enable businesses and governments to authenticate identities and protect data so they stay safe and enable services in personal devices, connected objects, the cloud and in between.

Gemalto’s solutions are at the heart of modern life, from payment to enterprise security and the internet of things. We authenticate people, transactions and objects, encrypt data and create value for software – enabling our clients to deliver secure digital services for billions of individuals and things.

Our 15,000 employees operate out of 114 offices, 40 personalization and data centers, and 35 research and software development centers located in 47 countries.

For more information visit www.gemalto.com, or follow @gemalto on Twitter.


Financials (€)
Sales 2018 3 041 M
EBIT 2018 324 M
Net income 2018 144 M
Debt 2018 527 M
Yield 2018 1,07%
P/E ratio 2018 35,47
P/E ratio 2019 26,66
EV / Sales 2018 1,66x
EV / Sales 2019 1,54x
Capitalization 4 526 M
Technical analysis trends GEMALTO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 48,2 €
Spread / Average Target -3,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Philippe Vallée Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Alexander J. Mandl Non-Executive Chairman
Emmanuel Jean-Jose Unguran Executive Vice President-Central Operations
Virginie Dupérat-Vergne Chief Financial Officer
Serge Barbe Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GEMALTO0.71%5 239
MICROSOFT CORPORATION26.41%830 093
RED HAT18.95%25 010
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC65.97%17 151
CITRIX SYSTEMS26.27%14 900
SPLUNK INC24.19%14 371
