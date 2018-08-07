Gemalto : Boosts Cloud Security with a Scalable Virtual Key Management Solution

Gemalto announced a next-generation key management solution, SafeNet
Virtual KeySecure, for simpler and stronger cloud security.
Companies can extend their data protection policies to private and
public clouds and centralize encryption and key management operations
across multiple cloud environments.
SafeNet Virtual KeySecure integrates with leading cloud service
providers and virtual platforms such as AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google
Cloud Platform, IBM Cloud, VMware, Microsoft Hyper-V and OpenStack, to
provide companies with a single key management solution spanning
multiple private or public cloud environments.
As a result of the ongoing digital transformation within many
organizations, data now resides across a growing number of cloud
environments and web applications. Security teams are finding it ever
more challenging to manage data protection policies, and solutions are
often time-consuming and manual. Data protection operations can be
simplified by using SafeNet Virtual KeySecure to uniformly view,
control, and administer cryptographic policies and keys for sensitive
data.
Companies can improve key security and simplify the audit preparation
process by retaining ownership and control of encryption keys.
“Businesses need options when it comes to cloud security and
shouldn’t be limited to working in just one environment. With SafeNet
Virtual KeySecure, organizations are able to move more workloads to the
cloud and easily monitor the access and movement of their encrypted
data,” said Todd Moore, senior vice president of Encryption Products at
Gemalto. “We are seeing a lot of customers who are interested in
taking advantage of the business continuity offered by cloud
environments, without compromising the security of their most critical
asset, data. Current KeySecure customers would also be able to benefit
from this new platform and we will be sharing details of a clear
migration path with them in the near future.”
SafeNet Virtual KeySecure offers customers:
-
Centralized Key Management: Centralized, efficient auditing of key
management offers simplified compliance for cloud environments
and consolidates key security policies across multiple,
disparate encryption systems, protecting current investments
-
Flexibility: Customers can easily deploy flexible, high-availability
configurations which are built on the latest industry standards,
including containers and microservices, across geographically
dispersed data centers or cloud service providers.
-
Compatibility: Compatibility with the OASIS Key Management
Interoperability Protocol (KMIP) standard provides support for a
large, growing partner ecosystem, including the SafeNet Data
Protection portfolio which provides customers with a broad spectrum
of use cases that can be supported. SafeNet Virtual KeySecure also
supports key storage in on-premise hardware security modules (HSMs).
According to Sudesh Kumar, Founder and CEO of Kapalya,
Californian-based start-up: “As businesses connect to more devices and
cloud platforms, they need solutions that offer security without
limiting their potential for innovation. With SafeNet Virtual KeySecure,
we’re now able to offer the ability to protect data in a seamless and
cost-effective way across endpoints, public clouds and private clouds.
Businesses should no longer be held back in making full use of the cloud
while retaining control of some of their most important assets.”
Additional resources:
About Gemalto
Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO) is the global leader in digital
security, with 2017 annual revenues of €3 billion and customers in
over 180 countries. We bring trust to an increasingly connected world.
From secure software to biometrics and encryption, our technologies and
services enable businesses and governments to authenticate identities
and protect data so they stay safe and enable services in personal
devices, connected objects, the cloud and in between.
Gemalto’s solutions are at the heart of modern life, from payment to
enterprise security and the internet of things. We authenticate people,
transactions and objects, encrypt data and create value for software –
enabling our clients to deliver secure digital services for billions of
individuals and things.
Our 15,000 employees operate out of 114 offices, 40 personalization and
data centers, and 35 research and software development centers located
in 47 countries.
For more information visit www.gemalto.com,
or follow @gemalto
on Twitter.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180806005012/en/