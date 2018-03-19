Log in
Gemalto : Dai Nippon Printing Chooses Gemalto's Biometric Facial Recognition Solution to Facilitate Mobile Banking Access in Japan

0
03/19/2018 | 07:02am CET

Gemalto, the world leader in digital security, today announced that it has been selected by Dai Nippon Printing (DNP), a financial solutions provider in Japan, to make mobile banking transactions easier to use. Leveraging Gemalto’s facial biometric authentication solution - Mobile Protector- DNP has started to offer facial recognition to secure access to its mobile banking apps. This enables banking customers to easily and quickly log on to mobile banking services upon successful facial authentication, providing a more convenient user experience.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180318005005/en/

Facial recognition for mobile banking authentication. (Photo: Gemalto)

Facial recognition for mobile banking authentication. (Photo: Gemalto)

Gemalto’s 2017 eBanking Trends research found that 68 percent of banks plan to implement facial recognition over the next five years. 80 percent of surveyed consumers perceived biometrics to be more secure than the traditional username and password combination. Biometrics-based payments are expected to grow in Japan in the next few years. Case in point, the Japanese government recently launched a biometrics-based payment scheme catering to travellers and visitors, in a bid to spur inbound tourism.

“In Japan, we have seen more and more consumers accessing financial services through their mobile device. But in the meantime, users are also increasingly concerned about security, said Kunimitsu Sato, Deputy General Manager, Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. By incorporating Gemalto’s facial recognition, the solution can bolster mobile banking security and provide a mobile authentication method customers love and trust. This should dramatically and significantly increase mobile banking usage.”

“We are pleased to continue our partnership with DNP and help them provide more secure mobile banking transactions, said Michael Au, senior vice president, Banking and Payment Asia, Gemalto. Our eBanking Trends research showed that 55 percent of consumers are willing to use biometric security measures for mobile banking, and banks in Japan can gain a competitive edge by adopting biometric authentication.”

About Gemalto

Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO) is the global leader in digital security, with 2017 annual revenues of €3 billion and customers in over 180 countries. We bring trust to an increasingly connected world.

From secure software to biometrics and encryption, our technologies and services enable businesses and governments to authenticate identities and protect data so they stay safe and enable services in personal devices, connected objects, the cloud and in between.

Gemalto’s solutions are at the heart of modern life, from payment to enterprise security and the internet of things. We authenticate people, transactions and objects, encrypt data and create value for software – enabling our clients to deliver secure digital services for billions of individuals and things.

Our 15,000 employees operate out of 114 offices, 40 personalization and data centers, and 35 research and software development centers located in 47 countries.

For more information visit www.gemalto.com, or follow @gemalto on Twitter.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 3 073 M
EBIT 2018 317 M
Net income 2018 176 M
Debt 2018 537 M
Yield 2018 1,07%
P/E ratio 2018 31,81
P/E ratio 2019 23,92
EV / Sales 2018 1,62x
EV / Sales 2019 1,50x
Capitalization 4 444 M
Chart GEMALTO
Duration : Period :
Gemalto Technical Analysis Chart | GTO | NL0000400653 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends GEMALTO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 48,7 €
Spread / Average Target -0,95%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Philippe Vallée Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Alexander J. Mandl Chairman
Emmanuel Jean-Jose Unguran Executive Vice President-Central Operations
Virginie Dupérat-Vergne Chief Financial Officer
Serge Barbe Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GEMALTO-0.71%5 460
MICROSOFT CORPORATION10.59%725 166
RED HAT28.37%27 335
HEXAGON19.15%20 619
SPLUNK INC28.95%15 283
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC30.18%13 763
