Gemalto : Dai Nippon Printing Chooses Gemalto’s Biometric Facial Recognition Solution to Facilitate Mobile Banking Access in Japan

Gemalto, the world leader in digital security, today announced that it
has been selected by Dai Nippon Printing (DNP), a financial solutions
provider in Japan, to make mobile banking transactions easier to use.
Leveraging Gemalto’s facial
biometric authentication solution - Mobile Protector- DNP has
started to offer facial recognition to secure access to its mobile
banking apps. This enables banking customers to easily and quickly log
on to mobile banking services upon successful facial authentication,
providing a more convenient user experience.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180318005005/en/
Facial recognition for mobile banking authentication. (Photo: Gemalto)
Gemalto’s 2017 eBanking Trends research found that 68 percent of banks
plan to implement facial recognition over the next five years. 80
percent of surveyed consumers perceived biometrics
to be more secure than the traditional username and password
combination. Biometrics-based payments are expected to grow in Japan in
the next few years. Case in point, the Japanese government recently
launched a biometrics-based payment scheme catering to travellers and
visitors, in a bid to spur inbound tourism.
“In Japan, we have seen more and more consumers accessing financial
services through their mobile device. But in the meantime, users are
also increasingly concerned about security, said Kunimitsu Sato, Deputy
General Manager, Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. By incorporating
Gemalto’s facial recognition, the solution can bolster mobile banking
security and provide a mobile
authentication method customers love and trust. This should
dramatically and significantly increase mobile banking usage.”
“We are pleased to continue our partnership with DNP and help them
provide more secure mobile banking transactions, said Michael Au, senior
vice president, Banking and Payment Asia, Gemalto. Our eBanking Trends
research showed that 55 percent of consumers are willing to use
biometric security measures for mobile
banking, and banks in Japan can gain a competitive edge by adopting
biometric authentication.”
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180318005005/en/