Gemalto : Helps Companies Gain Valuable Data Insights, Reduce Cost and Time with Automatic Software Updates

Gemalto today announced the launch of Sentinel
Up, an enterprise-grade software update solution for software
vendors and device manufacturers. Designed to help businesses improve
customer satisfaction and drive business growth, Sentinel Up allows
vendors to deliver fast and timely software
updates, creates in-app notifications and generates install base
insights which are vital components of a digital business.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180723005424/en/
“Business demands are constantly changing and having a software
licensing solution that adapts to an organisation in real-time is
critical to staying ahead of the competition,” said Shlomo Weiss,
Senior Vice President, Software Monetization at Gemalto. “Agility and
speed are crucial to business success, so being able to update products
easily, automatically, and with minimum user disruption allows vendors
to keep their customers up-to-date with their latest offerings.”
Delivering fast and simple updates via a “One Click” application,
Gemalto Sentinel Up ensures users get the latest software updates,
whilst at the same time helping to increase business growth through
automated renewals and upgrades that increase customer satisfaction and
retention.
With Gemalto Sentinel Up, software vendors and device manufacturers will
benefit from:
-
Automating existing manual software update processes to help
streamline time-consuming manual updates, eliminate human error,
reduce support costs and remove the need for coding integration during
implementation.
-
Collecting install base insights to help businesses understand
how their products are being used, which customers require software
updates and provide more information about their customers to aid
future product developments.
-
Reducing customer churn by providing fast updates and in-app
notifications to inform customers of the latest changes, increasing
customer satisfaction. This should lead to increased customer loyalty
and business growth.
Weiss continued: “Connectivity and consumerization are now
firmly entrenched in the B2B world and users want the same experience
here as they do in their smartphone’s app store. But our customers were
struggling to keep up with these demands by implementing manual software
updates, which is not sustainable in today’s fast-paced market.
Companies need to create and adapt solutions that enhance, not disrupt,
business operations and with Gemalto Sentinel Up, businesses now have a
convenient, secure and manageable solution that helps them meet users’
needs.”
One such company is a German start-up, QuantoLux who provides
instruments for performing elemental quantitative analysis on a wide
range of materials. “As a young, software-driven company we need to
constantly improve and deliver our growing customer base with a seamless
user experience while ensuring they are always up to date with our
latest products,” said Andreas Kunz, Managing Director at QuantoLux. “We
chose Gemalto’s Sentinel Up to enable an automated, direct in-app, and
smooth distribution of our many software updates. We look forward to
working with Gemalto and are excited to begin the implementation phase.”
Additional Resources
About Gemalto
Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO) is the global leader in digital
security, with 2017 annual revenues of €3 billion and customers in
over 180 countries. We bring trust to an increasingly connected world.
From secure software to biometrics and encryption, our technologies and
services enable businesses and governments to authenticate identities
and protect data so they stay safe and enable services in personal
devices, connected objects, the cloud and in between.
Gemalto’s solutions are at the heart of modern life, from payment to
enterprise security and the internet of things. We authenticate people,
transactions and objects, encrypt data and create value for software –
enabling our clients to deliver secure digital services for billions of
individuals and things.
Our 15,000 employees operate out of 114 offices, 40 personalization and
data centers, and 35 research and software development centers located
in 47 countries.
For more information visit www.gemalto.com,
or follow @gemalto
on Twitter.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180723005424/en/