Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Gemalto    GTO   NL0000400653

GEMALTO (GTO)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Gemalto : high speed passport readers for Cairo International Airport

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/11/2018 | 07:11am CET
[Attachment]

​​Dubai, 11th February, 2018 - Gemalto, the world leader in digital security, is supplying Cairo International, the second busiest airport in Africa, with automated document readers that will enable faster border crossings for millions of travellers, whilst ensuring rigorous security checking of passports and other identity credentials.

Cairo International Airport currently welcomes 15 million passengers every year. With global air travel continuing to grow, authorities are under intense pressure to reduce queues at border control and strengthen protection against threats such as illegal immigration.

Addressing both of these challenges, the Gemalto document readerAT9000 MK2 rapidly authenticates ICAO-compliant passports as well as other official documents such ID cards, visas and driver's licenses. A simple scanning of documents at virtually any orientation enables quick operation by staff. The reader automatically detects and checks document security features, including those visible under UV and IR light. Anti-glare technology minimizes the interference that can be caused by materials such as shiny laminates.

'Cairo International Airport is Egypt's most important gateway for business visitors, tourists and citizens returning home,' Magdy Ishak, Chairman of Cairo Airport Co. 'Investment in Gemalto's highly efficient document readers demonstrates our commitment to both enhancing the traveler experience and protecting Egypt against ID fr​aud.'

'Border control is an important first impression that a country makes on its overseas visitors,' said Mohamad Eit, Regional Manager for Identity Management System in Middle East for Gemalto. 'The automated document readers will put Cairo International airport at the leading edge of fast, accurate authentication of travel documents, helping authorities strike the right balance between a warm welcome for legitimate passengers and water-tight defense against security threats.'

About Gemalto

Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO) is the global leader in digital security, with 2016 annual revenues of €3.1 billion and customers in over 180 countries. We bring trust to an increasingly connected world.

From secure software to biometrics and encryption, our technologies and services enable businesses and governments to authenticate identities and protect data so they stay safe and enable services in personal devices, connected objects, the cloud and in between.

Gemalto's solutions are at the heart of modern life, from payment to enterprise security and the internet of things. We authenticate people, transactions and objects, encrypt data and create value for software - enabling our clients to deliver secure digital services for billions of individuals and things.

Our 15,000+ employees operate out of 112 offices, 43 personalization and data centers, and 30 research and software development centers located in 48 countries.

For more information visit www.gemalto.com, or follow @gemalto on Twitter.​

​​​​​Gemalto media contacts:

​Find Gemalto's Media Contacts in your region.


Gemalto NV published this content on 11 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2018 06:10:01 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GEMALTO
07:11a GEMALTO : high speed passport readers for Cairo International Airport
02/08 GEMALTO : Patent Issued for Device Adapted for Emulating Tactile Contacts on a C..
02/08 GEMALTO : Transatel Chooses Gemalto to Enable Effortless Cellular Connectivity f..
02/08 GROWING DEMAND FOR MOBILE TICKETING : Mobile Ticketing Market Overview & Indust..
02/07 GEMALTO : Entrust Datacard and Gemalto Partner to Deploy Effortless and Affordab..
02/06 GEMALTO : When consent clauses get problematic
02/05 GEMALTO : latest offering to boost on-demand connectivity activation worldwide
02/02 GEMALTO : Challenges in cloud data security lead to a lack of confidence
01/31 GEMALTO : Discovery Service boosts on-demand connectivity activation for consume..
01/31 GEMALTO : Discovery Service boosts on-demand connectivity activation for consume..
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2017 Thales And Gemalto Create A World Leader In Digital Security - Slide Show
2017 Gemalto N.V. (GTOFF) To Be Acquired By Thales - Slideshow
2017 Proposed Acquisition of Gemalto (GTOMY) by Atos
2017 Gemalto's (GTOFF) CEO Philippe Vallee on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Tran..
2017 Gemalto (GTOMY) Reports 3Q17 Revenue - Slideshow
Financials (€)
Sales 2017 2 995 M
EBIT 2017 126 M
Net income 2017 -271 M
Debt 2017 739 M
Yield 2017 1,02%
P/E ratio 2017 -
P/E ratio 2018 28,21
EV / Sales 2017 1,74x
EV / Sales 2018 1,63x
Capitalization 4 481 M
Chart GEMALTO
Duration : Period :
Gemalto Technical Analysis Chart | GTO | NL0000400653 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends GEMALTO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 48,8 €
Spread / Average Target -1,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Philippe Vallée Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Alexander J. Mandl Chairman
Emmanuel Jean-Jose Unguran Executive Vice President-Central Operations
Virginie Dupérat-Vergne Chief Financial Officer
Serge Barbe Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GEMALTO0.14%5 489
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-0.62%655 817
RED HAT3.79%22 451
HEXAGON15.19%20 109
CITRIX SYSTEMS-3.94%12 737
SYNOPSYS-3.07%12 287
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.