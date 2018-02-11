Gemalto : high speed passport readers for Cairo International Airport

​​Dubai, 11th February, 2018 - Gemalto, the world leader in digital security, is supplying Cairo International, the second busiest airport in Africa, with automated document readers that will enable faster border crossings for millions of travellers, whilst ensuring rigorous security checking of passports and other identity credentials.

Cairo International Airport currently welcomes 15 million passengers every year. With global air travel continuing to grow, authorities are under intense pressure to reduce queues at border control and strengthen protection against threats such as illegal immigration.

Addressing both of these challenges, the Gemalto document readerAT9000 MK2 rapidly authenticates ICAO-compliant passports as well as other official documents such ID cards, visas and driver's licenses. A simple scanning of documents at virtually any orientation enables quick operation by staff. The reader automatically detects and checks document security features, including those visible under UV and IR light. Anti-glare technology minimizes the interference that can be caused by materials such as shiny laminates.

'Cairo International Airport is Egypt's most important gateway for business visitors, tourists and citizens returning home,' Magdy Ishak, Chairman of Cairo Airport Co. 'Investment in Gemalto's highly efficient document readers demonstrates our commitment to both enhancing the traveler experience and protecting Egypt against ID fr​aud.'

'Border control is an important first impression that a country makes on its overseas visitors,' said Mohamad Eit, Regional Manager for Identity Management System in Middle East for Gemalto. 'The automated document readers will put Cairo International airport at the leading edge of fast, accurate authentication of travel documents, helping authorities strike the right balance between a warm welcome for legitimate passengers and water-tight defense against security threats.'

About Gemalto

Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO) is the global leader in digital security, with 2016 annual revenues of €3.1 billion and customers in over 180 countries. We bring trust to an increasingly connected world.

From secure software to biometrics and encryption, our technologies and services enable businesses and governments to authenticate identities and protect data so they stay safe and enable services in personal devices, connected objects, the cloud and in between.

Gemalto's solutions are at the heart of modern life, from payment to enterprise security and the internet of things. We authenticate people, transactions and objects, encrypt data and create value for software - enabling our clients to deliver secure digital services for billions of individuals and things.

Our 15,000+ employees operate out of 112 offices, 43 personalization and data centers, and 30 research and software development centers located in 48 countries.

For more information visit www.gemalto.com, or follow @gemalto on Twitter.​

​​​​​Gemalto media contacts:

​Find Gemalto's Media Contacts in your region.