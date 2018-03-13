Log in
GEMPHIRE THERAPEUTICS INC (GEMP)
Gemphire Therapeutics to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year End 2017 Financial Results on Thursday, March 15

03/13/2018

LIVONIA, Mich., March 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for cardiometabolic disorders, including dyslipidemia, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), today announced that it will host a conference call and live audio webcast on Thursday, March 15, 2018 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2017 and to provide a business update.

Thursday, March 15 at 4:30pm Eastern Time 
Domestic:(844) 494-0188
International:+1 (425) 278-9114
Conference ID2090268
Webcast:https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/bxoocvxs

A webcast replay will be available on the News & Events section of the Gemphire website for all interested parties following the call and will be archived and available for 90 days.

About Gemphire
Gemphire is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that is committed to helping patients with cardiometabolic disorders, including dyslipidemia and NASH.  The Company is focused on providing new treatment options for cardiometabolic diseases through its complementary, convenient, cost-effective product candidate gemcabene as add-on to the standard of care, especially statins, that will benefit patients, physicians, and payors.  Gemphire’s Phase 2 clinical program is evaluating the efficacy and safety of gemcabene in hypercholesterolemia, including FH and ASCVD, SHTG and NASH/NAFLD.  Two trials supporting hypercholesterolemia have been completed under NCT02722408 and NCT02634151.  Gemphire has completed recruitment for a clinical trial for SHTG under NCT02944383, and has initiated separate trials for adult NASH and pediatric NAFLD. Please visit www.gemphire.com for more information.

Contact:
Andrew McDonald, Ph.D.
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
(646) 597-6987

Jeff Mathiesen, CFO
Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.
(734)-245-1700

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2017 -
EBIT 2017 -34,2 M
Net income 2017 -34,6 M
Debt 2017 -
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 -
P/E ratio 2018
Capi. / Sales 2017 0
Capi. / Sales 2018 93,6x
Capitalization 82,0 M
Chart GEMPHIRE THERAPEUTICS INC
Duration : Period :
Gemphire Therapeutics Inc Technical Analysis Chart | GEMP | US36870A1088 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends GEMPHIRE THERAPEUTICS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 24,3 $
Spread / Average Target 216%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steven R. Gullans President & Chief Executive Officer
Charles L. Bisgaier Chairman & Chief Scientific Officer
Jeffrey S. Mathiesen Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Amy Rabourn Finance Director
Lee Scott Golden Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GEMPHIRE THERAPEUTICS INC-4.47%82
GILEAD SCIENCES12.67%105 741
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS18.20%44 751
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-9.11%36 712
GENMAB22.45%12 760
BLUEBIRD BIO INC30.85%11 594
