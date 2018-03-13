Gemphire Therapeutics to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year End 2017 Financial Results on Thursday, March 15

LIVONIA, Mich., March 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for cardiometabolic disorders, including dyslipidemia, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), today announced that it will host a conference call and live audio webcast on Thursday, March 15, 2018 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2017 and to provide a business update.



Thursday, March 15 at 4:30pm Eastern Time Domestic: (844) 494-0188 International: +1 (425) 278-9114 Conference ID 2090268 Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/bxoocvxs

A webcast replay will be available on the News & Events section of the Gemphire website for all interested parties following the call and will be archived and available for 90 days.

About Gemphire

Gemphire is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that is committed to helping patients with cardiometabolic disorders, including dyslipidemia and NASH. The Company is focused on providing new treatment options for cardiometabolic diseases through its complementary, convenient, cost-effective product candidate gemcabene as add-on to the standard of care, especially statins, that will benefit patients, physicians, and payors. Gemphire’s Phase 2 clinical program is evaluating the efficacy and safety of gemcabene in hypercholesterolemia, including FH and ASCVD, SHTG and NASH/NAFLD. Two trials supporting hypercholesterolemia have been completed under NCT02722408 and NCT02634151. Gemphire has completed recruitment for a clinical trial for SHTG under NCT02944383, and has initiated separate trials for adult NASH and pediatric NAFLD. Please visit www.gemphire.com for more information.

