GENDIS INC    GDS   CA3686841063

GENDIS INC (GDS)
Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 12/21
4.58 CAD   -0.43%
04:40p IIROC Trade Resumption - Gendis Inc.
04:38p GENDIS : IIROC Trade Resumption - GDS
04:35p IIROC Trade Resumption - Gendis Inc.
IIROC Trade Resumption - Gendis Inc.

0
12/27/2017 | 04:35pm CET

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 27, 2017) - Trading resumes in:

Company:

Gendis Inc.

TSX Symbol:

GDS (all issues)

Resumption Time (ET):

11:00
 

 

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension of trading in a security of a publicly listed company, usually in anticipation of a material news announcement by the company. Trading halts are issued based on the principle that all investors should have the same timely access to important company information. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

- 30 -

For further information: IIROC Inquiries 1-877-442-4322 (Option 3) - Please note that IIROC is not able to provide any additional information regarding a specific trading halt. Information is limited to general enquiries only.


© Newsfilecorp 2017
Managers
NameTitle
James E. Cohen President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jerry Lynn Gray Chairman
Ernest B. Reinfort Chief Financial Officer & Comptroller
Gordon B. Webster Vice Chairman
Anthony Jan Cohen Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENDIS INC63.57%0
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED29.59%47 079
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP392.08%41 990
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD208.76%36 400
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.18.45%34 211
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LTD43.92%32 484
