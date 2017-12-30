Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  General Cable Corporation    BGC

SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

General Cable Corporation : SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Brodsky & Smith, LLC Announces an Investigation of General Cable Corporation - BGC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/30/2017 | 03:13am CET

BALA CYNWYD, PA / ACCESSWIRE / December 29, 2017 / The law office of Brodsky & Smith, LLC announces that it is investigating potential claims against the Board of Directors of General Cable Corporation ("General Cable" or the "Company") (NYSE: BGC - News) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of federal and state law in connection with the sale of the Company to Prysmian Group ("Prysmian").

Click here to learn more: http://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/general-cable-corporation-nyse-bgc/, or call: 877-534-2590. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Under the terms of the transaction, General Cable shareholders will receive only $30.00 in cash for each share of General Cable stock they own. The investigation concerns whether the Board of General Cable breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders and whether Prysmian is underpaying for the Company. The transaction may undervalue the Company and would result in a loss for many General Cable shareholders. For example, shares of General Cable stock have traded at $36.63 per share and it has been reported that General Cable could attract interest from rivals.

If you own shares of General Cable stock and wish to discuss the legal ramifications of the investigation, or have any questions, you may e-mail or call the law office of Brodsky & Smith, LLC who will, without obligation or cost to you, attempt to answer your questions. You may contact Jason L. Brodsky, Esquire or Evan J. Smith, Esquire at Brodsky & Smith, LLC, Two Bala Plaza, Suite 510, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004, by visiting http://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/general-cable-corporation-nyse-bgc/, or calling toll free 877-LEGAL-90.

Brodsky & Smith, LLC is a litigation law firm with extensive expertise representing shareholders throughout the nation in securities and class action lawsuits. The attorneys at Brodsky & Smith have been appointed by numerous courts throughout the country to serve as lead counsel in class actions and have successfully recovered millions of dollars for our clients and shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

SOURCE: Brodsky & Smith, LLC


© Accesswire 2017
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GENERAL CABLE CORPORATION
03:13a GENERAL CABLE CORPORATION : SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Brodsky & Smith, LLC Announces ..
12/29 Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation of General Cable Corporation B..
12/27 GENERAL CABLE CORPORATION : ACT NOW: Monteverde & Associates PC Announces An Inv..
12/14 GENERAL CABLE : Free Research Reports on these Equipment & Components Stocks -- ..
12/07 GENERAL CABLE CORPORATION : ex-dividend day
12/05 Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Whethe..
12/05 WEISSLAW LLP : General Cable Corporation Acquisition May Not Be in the Best Inte..
12/05 Prysmian sets sights on other M&A targets after General Cable deal
12/05 GENERAL CABLE : to Be Acquired by Italy's Prysmian Group
12/05 GENERAL CABLE CORPORATION : Brodsky & Smith, LLC Announces an Investigation of G..
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
12/05 General Cable (BGC) To Be Acquired By Prysmian S.P.A (PRYMF) - Slideshow
12/04 Midday Gainers / Losers
12/04 PREMARKET GAINERS AS OF 9 : 05 am
12/04 WALL STREET BREAKFAST : Markets Rally On Big Tax Victory
12/04 Prysmian scoops up General Cable for $3B
Financials ($)
Sales 2017 3 849 M
EBIT 2017 24,2 M
Net income 2017 -67,8 M
Debt 2017 -
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 -
P/E ratio 2018 20,41
Capi. / Sales 2017 0,38x
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,37x
Capitalization 1 479 M
Chart GENERAL CABLE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
General Cable Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | BGC | US3693001089 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends GENERAL CABLE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 26,0 $
Spread / Average Target -12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael T. McDonnell President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John E. Welsh Non-Executive Chairman
Matti Masanovich Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Craig P. Omtvedt Independent Director
Gregory E. Lawton Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENERAL CABLE CORPORATION55.38%1 479
KEYENCE CORPORATION57.49%68 972
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE8.79%50 880
EMERSON ELECTRIC24.72%44 915
NIDEC CORPORATION55.84%42 190
EATON CORPORATION PLC15.25%34 961
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2017 Surperformance. All rights reserved.