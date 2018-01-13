General Communication : GCI launches speedier service for wireless customers in Utqiagvik

January 12, 2018

ANCHORAGE, Alaska - GCI, Alaska's largest communications and technology company, today announced the completion of a wireless service upgrade in Utqiagvik that will increase mobile data speeds for residents of Alaska's northern-most city.

The recent upgrade enhances voice and messaging capabilities for GCI wireless customers in Utqiagvik and enables users to more easily browse the internet and stream music and watch videos.

'This project is another example of GCI's long-standing commitment to improve service for rural communities in Alaska,' said Martin Cary, senior vice president and general manager, GCI Business. 'Access to faster wireless service opens up a realm of new opportunities for GCI's business customers and provides a significantly-improved mobile experience for our consumer customers in the community.'

This improvement is the latest milestone in GCI's commitment to increase its wireless footprint across Alaska and provide improved service for customer statewide. Since 2014, GCI has invested more than $150 million in its wireless network which serves more than 240 communities. GCI's wireless network is the largest in Alaska, with more than 97 percent of Alaskans living within GCI's wireless footprint.

GCI plans to roll out wireless service upgrades in several other rural Alaska communities in the coming months.

