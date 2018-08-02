Log in
News

General Dynamics : Awarded Army Contract Worth up to $3.9 Billion

08/02/2018 | 05:53pm CEST

General Dynamics Corp. (GD) said Thursday it won a U.S. Army contract worth up to $3.9 billion.

General Dynamics Missions Systems was awarded the contract for the Common Hardware Systems-5 Program from the U.S. Army Contracting Command at Aberdeen Proving Ground. The program provides U.S. military customers access to commercial-grade computing and network equipment modified for military operations, General Dynamics said.

The contract consists of a three-year base contract with two one-year options, with a maximum potential contract ceiling of $3.9 billion, the company said.

Shares Thursday were down 1.1% to $193.87.

Write to Michael Dabaie at [email protected]

