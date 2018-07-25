Log in
GENERAL DYNAMICS (GD)
General Dynamics : Receives Delivery Order to Upgrade 100 Abrams Main Battle Tanks

07/25/2018 | 11:15pm CEST

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. - The U.S. Army has signed a delivery order for General Dynamics Land Systems to upgrade 100 more M1A1 Abrams Main Battle Tanks to the state-of-the-art M1A2 System Enhancement Package Version 3 (SEPv3) configuration.

The delivery order is part of an Army Requirements Contract signed in December 2017 through which the Army can upgrade up to 435 M1A1 Abrams tanks to the M1A2 SEPv3 configuration. The M1A2 SEPv3 configuration features technological advancements in communications, reliability, sustainment and fuel efficiency, plus upgraded armor.

Work on this delivery order will be performed at Land Systems locations in Scranton, Pa., and Tallahassee, Fla., and at the Joint Systems Manufacturing Center in Lima, Ohio, the only operational tank plant in the country.

Initial pilot M1A2 SEPv3 Abrams tanks were delivered to the Army in October 2017.

Land Systems is a business unit of General Dynamics (NYSE: GD). General Dynamics Land Systems provides innovative design, engineering, technology, production and full life-cycle support for land combat vehicles around the globe. The company's extensive experience, customer-first focus and seasoned supply chain network provide unmatched capabilities to the U.S. military and its allies.

More information about General Dynamics Land Systems is available at www.gdls.com.

Disclaimer

General Dynamics Corporation published this content on 25 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2018 21:14:03 UTC
07/20QUARTERLY REVIEW OF DIVGRO : Q2 2018 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 35 979 M
EBIT 2018 4 547 M
Net income 2018 3 326 M
Debt 2018 8 846 M
Yield 2018 1,81%
P/E ratio 2018 17,86
P/E ratio 2019 15,88
EV / Sales 2018 1,84x
EV / Sales 2019 1,64x
Capitalization 57 396 M
Chart GENERAL DYNAMICS
Duration : Period :
General Dynamics Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERAL DYNAMICS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 241 $
Spread / Average Target 22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Phebe N. Novakovic Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jason Wright Aiken Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
S. Daniel Johnson EVP-Information Systems & Technology
John M. Keane Independent Director
Les L. Lyles Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENERAL DYNAMICS-3.29%57 396
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION1.41%103 504
AIRBUS SE27.69%95 643
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION0.47%90 893
RAYTHEON4.87%56 505
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION3.18%55 222