GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY (GE)
GE nominates three new directors to smaller board

02/26/2018 | 01:23pm CET
FILE PHOTO: The General Electric logo is pictured on the General Electric offshore wind turbine plant in Montoir-de-Bretagne

(Reuters) - U.S. industrial conglomerate General Electric Co (>> General Electric Company) on Monday nominated three new candidates to a streamlined board of directors ahead of a shareholder meeting in April.

(Reuters) - U.S. industrial conglomerate General Electric Co on Monday nominated three new candidates to a streamlined board of directors ahead of a shareholder meeting in April.

GE said the new board will have 12 directors, down from the previous 18, in line with Chief Executive Officer John Flannery's plan to reduce the size.

The three candidates are former Danaher Co chief executive officer Lawrence Culp, ex-American Airlines Group CEO Thomas Horton and the former chairman of the Financial Accounting Standards Board, Leslie Seidman.

Nine of the company's directors will stand for re-election including major shareholder Trian Fund Management's Edward Garden, who was appointed to GE's board in October.

The changes come as Flannery tries to revamp GE into a leaner company by exiting several businesses. The company has also cut jobs to lower costs that have dented profits and disappointed investors.

GE's stock, which fell 45 percent last year and have slipped 17 percent in 2018, rose slightly to $14.56 in premarket trading on Monday.

(Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

Stocks treated in this article : General Electric Company, Danaher, American Airlines Group
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP 0.77% 53.39 Delayed Quote.2.61%
DANAHER 2.02% 99.33 Delayed Quote.4.89%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 123 B
EBIT 2018 12 181 M
Net income 2018 7 661 M
Debt 2018 62 768 M
Yield 2018 3,31%
P/E ratio 2018 17,19
P/E ratio 2019 15,81
EV / Sales 2018 1,53x
EV / Sales 2019 1,56x
Capitalization 126 B
Chart GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Duration : Period :
General Electric Company Technical Analysis Chart | GE | US3696041033 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 18,6 $
Spread / Average Target 28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John L. Flannery Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Daniel Janki Treasurer & Senior VP-Global Operations
Jamie S. Miller Chief Financial Officer
Jim Fowler Chief Information Officer
Victor Abate Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-16.22%125 659
3M0.27%138 263
SIEMENS-4.68%116 119
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL-0.03%115 846
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS-2.12%55 078
JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED1.75%44 904
