GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY (GE)
GE to take $6.2 billion hit from insurance portfolio

01/16/2018 | 02:57pm CET
Logo of General Electric is seen in Baden

General Electric Co will take a $6.2 billion (4.51 billion pounds) charge in its fourth quarter results for a more than decade-old insurance portfolio covering long-term healthcare costs, the company said on Tuesday.

GE, whose shares sank 3.7 percent in premarket on the news, said the charge would rise to $7.5 billion when adjusted for Congress' newly-passed cut in corporate tax rates to 21 percent.

The company also said its GE Capital unit was now expected to make statutory reserve contributions - which insurers must hold against potential losses - of about $15 billion over seven years.

To fund the contributions, GE Capital will be suspending its dividend to the parent company for the "foreseeable future".

GE had said in July that it was experiencing "adverse claims" in a portion of its long-term care portfolio and was assessing the adequacy of premium returns.

Long-term care insurance covers health-related costs like nursing homes not paid by Medicare or standard health insurance and have become a headache for firms as U.S. lifespans rise.

"At a time when we are moving forward as a company, a charge of this magnitude from a legacy insurance portfolio in run-off for more than a decade is deeply disappointing," Chief Executive John Flannery said in a statement on Tuesday.

GE's Chief Financial Officer had said at a shareholder meeting in November that the charge was expected to be more than $3 billion. That alone would have wiped out the dividend GE Capital was to have paid GE in the second-half of 2017.

Flannery late last year outlined steps to turn the biggest U.S. industrial conglomerate into a smaller, more focused company.

GE, the worst performer on the Dow in 2017, has already cut its planned annual dividend for 2018 to 48 cents from 96 cents a year earlier, only the third cut in the company's 125-year history.

The company said the Kansas Insurance Department, NALH's primary regulator, had approved a phased statutory contribution of about $3 billion in the current quarter and about $2 billion annually from 2019 through 2024.

Up to Friday's close, GE's stock had fallen 40.2 percent in the past 12 months, compared with a 29.8 percent increase in the Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI>.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

By Ankit Ajmera

Financials ($)
Sales 2017 124 B
EBIT 2017 11 082 M
Net income 2017 7 225 M
Debt 2017 68 338 M
Yield 2017 4,73%
P/E ratio 2017 25,28
P/E ratio 2018 19,64
EV / Sales 2017 1,86x
EV / Sales 2018 1,74x
Capitalization 163 B
Chart GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Duration : Period :
General Electric Company Technical Analysis Chart | GE | US3696041033 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 21,5 $
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John L. Flannery Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Daniel Janki Treasurer & Senior VP-Global Operations
Jamie S. Miller Chief Financial Officer
Jim Fowler Chief Information Officer
Victor Abate Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY7.51%162 688
3M3.87%145 608
SIEMENS5.42%127 390
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL3.72%120 386
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS2.20%58 420
JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED1.90%45 180
