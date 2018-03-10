Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  General Electric Company    GE

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY (GE)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

GENERAL ELECTRIC INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of General Electric Company - GE

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/10/2018 | 04:51am CET

NEW ORLEANS, March 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF"), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into General Electric Company (NYSE: GE).

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") - - not all law firms are created equal. Visit www.ksfcounsel.com to learn more about KSF. (PRNewsfoto/Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC)

On October 20, 2017, GE revealed disappointing Q3 2017 results including EPS of $0.29, well below estimates of $0.49/share, and lowered 2017 earnings expectations to $1.05-$1.10 from $1.60-$1.70, its largest earnings miss in many years.   On November 13, 2017, the Company revealed it was cutting its annual dividend in half, from $0.96 to $0.48 per share, only the second time it had cut its dividend since the Great Depression.  On January 16, 2018, GE announced a $6.2 billion after-tax charge for Q4 2017 following a review of its GE Capital insurance portfolio as well as a $15 billion contribution spanning seven years to shore up the portfolio's reserves. Then, on January 24, 2018, GE announced an investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission relating to the company's accounting practices and the previously disclosed charge.

The Company has been exposed to significant financial losses, including losing billions in market capital over the last year, investigations by the U.S. SEC and Justice Department, as well as securities class action lawsuits.

KSF's investigation is focusing on whether GE's officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to GE's shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

If you have information that would assist KSF in its investigation, or have been a long-term holder of GE shares and would like to discuss your legal rights, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn ([email protected]), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-ge/ to learn more.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner
[email protected]
1-877-515-1850
206 Covington St.
Madisonville, LA 70447

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/general-electric-investigation-initiated-by-former-louisiana-attorney-general--kahn-swick--foti-llc-investigates-the-officers-and-directors-of-general-electric-company---ge-300611562.html

SOURCE Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
09:36aGENERAL ELECTRIC : March 10
AQ
09:32aWABCO Appoints new Chief Financial Officer
AQ
04:51aGENERAL ELECTRIC INVESTIGATION INITI : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the O..
PR
03/09EXCLUSIVE : GE explores divesting electrical engineering business - sources
RE
03/09GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Securit..
AC
03/09WABCO Appoints New Chief Financial Officer | Media Center
AQ
03/09TARGET : Dmitri L. Stockton Named to Target Corporation's Board of Directors
AQ
03/09EXCLUSIVE : Boeing has 'cash horsepower' for targeted acquisitions - CEO
RE
03/09EXCLUSIVE : Boeing has 'cash horsepower' for targeted acquisitions - CEO
RE
03/09EXCLUSIVE : Boeing has 'cash horsepower' for targeted acquisitions - CEO
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
03/09REUTERS : GE explores sale of electrical engineering business 
03/09GE reiterated a Sell at Deutsche Bank, sees more writedowns ahead 
03/09GE : Don't Be Scared About The Revisions - Here Is What You Need To Know 
03/09GE : You Can Smell The Blood 
03/08BOEING : Earnings Increasing With Cash Flow And Dividends To Flow Down To The St.. 
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.