GENERAL ELECTRIC INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of General Electric Company - GE

Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a
partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces
that KSF has commenced an investigation into General Electric Company
(NYSE: GE).
On October 20, 2017, GE revealed disappointing Q3 2017 results including
EPS of $0.29, well below estimates of $0.49/share, and lowered 2017
earnings expectations to $1.05-$1.10 from $1.60-$1.70, its largest
earnings miss in many years. On November 13, 2017, the Company revealed
it was cutting its annual dividend in half, from $0.96 to $0.48 per
share, only the second time it had cut its dividend since the Great
Depression. On January 16, 2018, GE announced a $6.2 billion after-tax
charge for Q4 2017 following a review of its GE Capital insurance
portfolio as well as a $15 billion contribution spanning seven years to
shore up the portfolio’s reserves. Then, on January 24, 2018, GE
announced an investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission
relating to the company’s accounting practices and the previously
disclosed charge.
The Company has been exposed to significant financial losses, including
losing billions in market capital over the last year, investigations by
the U.S. SEC and Justice Department, as well as securities class action
lawsuits.
KSF’s investigation is focusing on whether GE’s officers and/or
directors breached their fiduciary duties to GE’s shareholders or
otherwise violated state or federal laws.
If you have information that would assist KSF in its investigation, or
have been a long-term holder of GE shares and would like to discuss your
legal rights, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free
at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn ([email protected]),
or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-ge/
to learn more.
