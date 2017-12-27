Log in
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY (GE)

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY (GE)
Report
12/27 04:44:18 pm
17.47 USD   +0.23%
General Electric Company : DEADLINE ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against General Electric Company (GE) and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 2, 2018

12/27/2017 | 04:13pm CET

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 27, 2017 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against General Electric Company ("GE" or the "Company") (NYSE: GE) and certain of its officers, on behalf of a class who purchased or otherwise acquired GE securities between July 21, 2017 and October 20, 2017, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/ge.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

On October 20, 2017, GE revealed its quarterly results for the third quarter 2017, divulging earnings per share ("EPS") of $0.29, falling below earnings estimates of $0.49 per share. GE also lowered its 2017 earnings expectations, lowering EPS to $1.05-$1.10 from $1.60-$1.70. On that same day, GE held a conference call to discuss its financial results and GE CEO John Flannery said that the Company was finalizing a review of its operations and that, "While the company has many areas of strength, it's also clear from our current results that we need to make some major changes with urgency and a depth of purpose. Our results are unacceptable, to say the least." Following this news, GE stock dropped close to 7%, or $1.51 per share, over two trading sessions, to close at $22.32 on October 23, 2017.

The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) GE's various operating segments, including its Power segment, were underperforming Company projections, with order drops, excess inventories and increased costs; (2) as a result GE overstated its full year 2017 guidance; and, (3) consequently, Defendants' statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/ge, or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in GE, you have until January 2, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | [email protected]

SOURCE: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC


© Accesswire 2017
Latest news on GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
04:54p FIRED UP : GE Successfully Tested Its First 3D-Printed Turboprop Engine
04:20p DOW MOVERS : Nke, ge
04:13p GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : DEADLINE ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Re..
03:54p GENERAL ELECTRIC : GE Fired Up The World’s First 3D-Printed Plane Engine
01:13p ARCAM PUBL : GE raises stake in Sweden's Arcam by buying shares from hedge funds
01:12p In Pakistan, questions raised over GE's flagship power turbines
01:10p ARCAM PUBL : GE raises stake in Sweden's Arcam by buying shares from hedge funds
12:01p GE increases its shareholding in Arcam to more than 90 per cent
11:25aDJGENERAL ELECTRIC : to Increase Ownership in Arcam
11:16a GENERAL ELECTRIC : Egypt Studying Bids to Upgrade Power Centres
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08:25a GE turbines face questions in Pakistan
07:26a Recent Stock Purchase December 2017
07:20a GE ups Arcam stake to more than 90%
06:41a General Electric - 2018 Champion
12/26 Will General Electric Turn Around In 2018?
Financials ($)
Sales 2017 124 B
EBIT 2017 11 082 M
Net income 2017 7 225 M
Debt 2017 68 291 M
Yield 2017 5,09%
P/E ratio 2017 23,49
P/E ratio 2018 18,54
EV / Sales 2017 1,77x
EV / Sales 2018 1,64x
Capitalization 151 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 21,5 $
Spread / Average Target 24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John L. Flannery Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Daniel Janki Treasurer & Senior VP-Global Operations
Jamie S. Miller Chief Financial Officer
Jim Fowler Chief Information Officer
Victor Abate Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-44.62%151 154
3M31.45%140 236
SIEMENS0.56%118 492
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL32.49%116 367
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.36.48%57 248
JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED9.10%44 214
