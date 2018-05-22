Log in
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY (GE)

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY (GE)
General Electric : Doc re. GE Files Form 8-K

05/22/2018 | 08:01am CEST

FAIRFIELD,Conn., May 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Company General Electric Company
ISIN US3696041033
Symbol  London: GEC | Paris: GNE
Headline Doc re: GE files Form 8-K

May 21, 2018

On May 21, 2018, General Electric Company (the "Company") filed a Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which has been submitted to the U.K. National Storage Mechanism and will be available shortly for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.  It is also available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov and on the Company's website at https://www.ge.com/investor-relations/events-reports.

CONTACT:      
GE
Jennifer Erickson
+001 646 682 5620
[email protected] 

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact [email protected] or visit www.rns.com.



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: General Electric Company via Globenewswire
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 121 B
EBIT 2018 11 910 M
Net income 2018 7 399 M
Debt 2018 56 187 M
Yield 2018 3,15%
P/E ratio 2018 20,90
P/E ratio 2019 17,28
EV / Sales 2018 1,53x
EV / Sales 2019 1,49x
Capitalization 130 B
Chart GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Duration : Period :
General Electric Company Technical Analysis Chart | GE | US3696041033 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 17,3 $
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John L. Flannery Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Daniel C. Janki Treasurer & Senior VP-Global Operations
Jamie S. Miller Chief Financial Officer
Jim Fowler Chief Information Officer
Victor Abate Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-14.21%130 020
3M COMPANY-15.47%119 156
SIEMENS1.20%117 751
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL-3.27%109 888
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS-12.63%49 782
JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED3.03%45 500
