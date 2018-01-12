Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  General Electric Company    GE

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY (GE)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/12 06:43:38 pm
18.86 USD   -0.84%
06:44p GENERAL ELECTRI : The 5 Coolest Things On Earth This Week
06:28p GENERAL ELECTRI : France Blocks General Electric Restructuring Plan ..
04:58p DOW MOVERS : Ge, ba
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

General Electric : France Blocks General Electric Restructuring Plan -Le Figaro

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/12/2018 | 06:28pm CET

--A plan by General Electric's French subsidiary to cut about 345 jobs from its hydro-manufacturing site in Grenoble has been blocked by the French government, reports Le Figaro.

--France's Regional Directorate for Enterprises, Competition Policy, Consumer Affairs, Labor and Employment has refused to approve the restructuring plan, citing concerns that management should better specify which job categories can benefit from supporting measures, according to Le Figaro.

Full story: http://bit.ly/2qXrkpg

Write to Barcelona editors at [email protected]

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
06:44p GENERAL ELECTRIC : The 5 Coolest Things On Earth This Week
06:28p GENERAL ELECTRIC : France Blocks General Electric Restructuring Plan -Le Figaro
04:58p DOW MOVERS : Ge, ba
01:37p GENERAL ELECTRIC : MILITARY $47.42 Million Federal Contract Awarded to General E..
01:35p GENERAL ELECTRIC : $293,907 Federal Contract Awarded to General Electric
11:52a GENERAL ELECTRIC : Ge workers told of 120 job losses
01/11 COMEBACK KID : Will Bolick Has Been Fighting His Entire Life, And He’s Onl..
01/11 GENERAL ELECTRIC : Study Data from General Electric Company Update Understanding..
01/11 GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : 's Trademark Application for "MOBILEVIEW" Filed
01/11 GENERAL ELECTRIC : Federal Contracts Awarded to Companies in Massachusetts (Jan...
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08:42a A Bottom Has Formed In This Turnaround Company, Buy For Income And Future Gro..
02:00a My Top Stocks And My Top Drops For 2018
01/11 GE gains 10% YTD but Oppenheimer analyst remains skeptical
01/11 QUARTERLY REVIEW OF DIVGRO : Q4 2017
01/11 Is General Electric A Buy? Will There Be A Big Turnaround In 2018?
Financials ($)
Sales 2017 124 B
EBIT 2017 11 082 M
Net income 2017 7 225 M
Debt 2017 68 338 M
Yield 2017 4,66%
P/E ratio 2017 25,63
P/E ratio 2018 19,92
EV / Sales 2017 1,88x
EV / Sales 2018 1,76x
Capitalization 165 B
Chart GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Duration : Period :
General Electric Company Technical Analysis Chart | GE | US3696041033 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 21,5 $
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John L. Flannery Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Daniel Janki Treasurer & Senior VP-Global Operations
Jamie S. Miller Chief Financial Officer
Jim Fowler Chief Information Officer
Victor Abate Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY8.48%164 943
3M2.51%144 322
SIEMENS3.66%123 546
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL1.73%119 516
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS1.20%57 899
JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED0.13%44 396
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.