Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  General Electric Company    GE

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY (GE)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

General Electric : GE Didn't Pay Cash Bonuses to Top Executives in 2017 -- Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/12/2018 | 11:37pm CET

By Thomas Gryta and Theo Francis

General Electric Co. didn't pay a cash bonus last year to its top executives, which it said was the first time in the company's 125-year history.

The Boston-based company said in a regulatory filing Monday that its board withheld the 2017 bonuses and canceled some 2015 equity awards that executives would have partly received. It cited the conglomerate's struggles last year, which forced GE to slash its dividend, cut thousands of jobs and overhaul its leadership.

John Flannery, who took over as CEO on Aug. 1 with a $2 million annual salary, received $9 million in total compensation for 2017, including stock options and changes in values in his pension plan, according to the proxy filing. GE didn't disclose what Mr. Flannery made the previous year when he ran GE Healthcare.

Former CEO Jeff Immelt received $8.1 million in total compensation last year, down from $21.3 million in 2016. Mr. Immelt, who led the company for 16 years and retired as chairman in October, didn't receive any severance payments.

GE said it was changing its executive compensation program for 2018, eliminating a long-term cash incentive program and lowering the amount of cash salary paid to Mr. Flannery compared with Mr. Immelt.

The company also is tying equity awards to total shareholder return. Bonuses for employees of each operating business will be funded based on segment performance, rather than overall company performance.

The company disclosed on Monday that in February it awarded 800,000 performance share units to the new CEO that will vest over three years. It also awarded 200,000 performance share units to Jamie Miller, who took over as finance chief on Nov. 1. The shares underlying the equity awards were valued at $12 million and $3 million, respectively, based on where the stock was trading in February.

The company said the grants were delayed from the fall to give the board more time to consider the appropriate performance metrics and targets.

Over all, GE said it funded its corporate bonus pool at 24% of its plan last year. The only senior executive to receive a cash bonus for 2017 was David Joyce, head of GE Aviation, which makes jet engines. Mr. Joyce received a cash bonus of $1.4 million and total compensation of $5.2 million in 2017, less than half of what he received the year before.

Jeff Bornstein, who officially stepped aside as CFO on Nov. 1, received $6.9 million in total compensation for 2017, excluding $7.7 million worth of restricted stock awards that he received earlier in the year but were canceled when he resigned.

GE said it trimmed the number of metrics used to determine long-term performance awards, beginning in 2018, to two -- one a measure of earnings, the other a measure of cash -- from five. The company previously also had used adjusted earnings per share, industrial profit margins and cash returned to shareholders.

In a disclosure required for the first time this year, GE said its median worker -- a health-care employee in Germany -- made about $57,000 in 2017, and that Mr. Flannery's compensation was about 157 times as much.

Write to Thomas Gryta at [email protected] and Theo Francis at [email protected]

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
11:54pGENERAL ELECTRIC : GE Didn't Pay Cash Bonuses to Top Executives in 2017 -- 2nd U..
DJ
11:53pGENERAL ELECTRIC : axes top-executive bonuses for first time
RE
11:37pGENERAL ELECTRIC : GE Didn't Pay Cash Bonuses to Top Executives in 2017 -- Updat..
DJ
11:17pGENERAL ELECTRIC : GE Didn't Pay Bonuses to CEO, Top Executives in 2017
DJ
10:02pGENERAL ELECTRIC : The Minister of Oil meets the Director of General Electric GE..
AQ
04:23pGENERAL ELECTRIC : GE in Jenbach Awarded GEO Award for 'Factory of the Year'
AQ
04:23pGENERAL ELECTRIC : Centerpiece of K.I.E.L. Coastal Power Plant Complete
AQ
04:23pGENERAL ELECTRIC : GE Announces Innovative Energy Storage Platform called the Re..
AQ
03:22pDOW MOVERS : Intc, ge
AQ
10:33aKNOW ABOUT THE INCREDIBLE POSSIBILIT : Key players profiled in this research are..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
06:19pGE did not pay bonuses to Flannery, top execs in 2017 
03:33pGE : Time To Jump Aboard? 
07:48aSpiceJet, CFM sign $12.5B engine and service deal 
03/10Venture capital deals of the week 
03/09REUTERS : GE explores sale of electrical engineering business 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 123 B
EBIT 2018 11 414 M
Net income 2018 7 658 M
Debt 2018 62 961 M
Yield 2018 3,21%
P/E ratio 2018 17,72
P/E ratio 2019 16,28
EV / Sales 2018 1,57x
EV / Sales 2019 1,52x
Capitalization 130 B
Chart GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Duration : Period :
General Electric Company Technical Analysis Chart | GE | US3696041033 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 18,2 $
Spread / Average Target 22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John L. Flannery Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Daniel Janki Treasurer & Senior VP-Global Operations
Jamie S. Miller Chief Financial Officer
Jim Fowler Chief Information Officer
Victor Abate Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-14.38%129 718
3M2.54%143 724
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL0.55%115 966
SIEMENS-9.00%110 554
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS-0.36%58 165
JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED2.88%45 616
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.