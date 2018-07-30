Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  General Electric Company    GE

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY (GE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 07/30 08:30:11 pm
13.175 USD   +0.88%
08:17pGE LOOKING TO S : Wsj
RE
08:14pGENERAL ELECTRI : GE looking to sell its digital assets - WSJ
RE
08:09pGENERAL ELECTRI : GE Puts Digital Assets on the Block--Update
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

General Electric : GE Puts Digital Assets on the Block

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/30/2018 | 08:01pm CEST

By Dana Cimilluca, Dana Mattioli and Thomas Gryta

General Electric Co. is seeking a buyer for key parts of its digital business as the beleaguered industrial conglomerate unwinds a signature initiative of former Chief Executive Jeff Immelt amid a broader retrenchment.

The Boston-based company has hired an investment bank to run an auction for the operations, which GE has poured billions of dollars into, according to people familiar with the matter. It's not clear what exactly is for sale and how much a deal could generate, should there be one.

While the process is at an early stage, possible buyers include software companies and other industrial players seeking to become more digital-focused, one of the people said.

GE Digital, a much-touted software unit headquartered in San Ramon, Calif., was key to the strategy of Mr. Immelt, who left last summer. As part of an effort to reorient itself away from financial and media assets and bolster a sluggish stock price, the company built a software platform called Predix that aimed to help industrial customers like utilities and airlines gather and analyze data to better manage their equipment and wring out greater efficiencies.

GE Digital was established as a standalone unit in 2015 to distinguish it from the company's industrial divisions. In the fall of 2016, GE paid $915 million to acquire ServiceMax, a Pleasanton, Calif., company that makes apps for inventory management and workforce scheduling. Executives predicted at the time that GE would hit $15 billion in software sales by 2020 with half of that coming from providing Predix applications to the electricity industry.

GE said the business had revenue of $4 billion last year, up 12% from 2016. Not all of that would go to a buyer as the company is expected to continue providing software and services to its aviation and power customers.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
08:17pGE LOOKING TO SELL ITS DIGITAL ASSET : Wsj
RE
08:14pGENERAL ELECTRIC : GE looking to sell its digital assets - WSJ
RE
08:09pGENERAL ELECTRIC : GE Puts Digital Assets on the Block--Update
DJ
08:01pGENERAL ELECTRIC : GE Puts Digital Assets on the Block
DJ
04:09pGENERAL ELECTRIC : Doc re. GE Files Form 10-Q
AQ
03:47pGENERAL ELECTRIC : NPPMCL, HEI & GE announce completion of Balloki Power Plant
PU
02:27pWESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES : Wabtec reports 2q results, increases guida..
AQ
07/29GENERAL ELECTRIC : U.S. Patents Awarded to Inventors in South Carolina (July 29)
AQ
07/29GENERAL ELECTRIC : The 5 Coolest Things On Earth This Week
PU
07/29ONE-WEEK WONDERS : Oshkosh Volunteers Learn How To Build A Plane In Seven Days
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
11:15aGENERAL ELECTRIC : The Gift That Keeps On Giving 
07/29After Last Week, Is The FAANG Trade Over? 
07/27Revisiting Baker Hughes 
07/26GE : Tough Start For NewCo 
07/26Longleaf Partners Shareholder Letter Q2 2018 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 122 B
EBIT 2018 13 402 M
Net income 2018 6 308 M
Debt 2018 56 708 M
Yield 2018 3,68%
P/E ratio 2018 35,61
P/E ratio 2019 14,57
EV / Sales 2018 1,40x
EV / Sales 2019 1,35x
Capitalization 114 B
Chart GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Duration : Period :
General Electric Company Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 17,1 $
Spread / Average Target 31%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John L. Flannery Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Daniel C. Janki Treasurer & Senior VP-Global Operations
Jamie S. Miller Chief Financial Officer
Jim Fowler Chief Information Officer
Victor Abate Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-25.16%114 212
3M COMPANY-11.65%123 464
SIEMENS3.99%119 298
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL3.90%118 851
JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED8.42%48 738
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS-15.97%47 850
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.