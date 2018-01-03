Log in
General Electric : How Thailand Can Become An Electricity Hub For ASEAN

01/03/2018 | 05:39am CET

Trade, economic, political, military, and education integration among ASEAN nations are some of the main benefits touted by supporters of closer regional ties.

Energy partnership is one of the most dynamic areas for collaboration in the region after the first tripartite electricity transmission agreement in ASEAN was signed in Manila in November.

The long-discussed partnership became reality when Malaysia and Laos confirmed an Energy Purchase and Wheeling Agreement (EPWA). Under the EPWA, Laos will generate and sell 100 megawatts (MW) of low-carbon hydroelectric power to Malaysia.

Although the two nations sit almost 2,000 km apart, the cross-border transfer of power relies on the cooperation of their common neighbouring country, Thailand - the electricity will be distributed from Laos to Malaysia via Thailand's transmission system.

The utility companies involved in the deal are Electricite du Laos, Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand, and Tenaga National of Malaysia.

Connecting and powering ASEAN

While the concept of an ASEAN Power Grid (APG) was first raised in 1997, it has taken nearly 20 years for the first project to materialize. Greater energy security and a network to accelerate electrification throughout the region were some of the priorities put forward by supporters of the APG.

Location, location, location

Thailand is positioned to become an electricity transmission hub for the region as it shares land borders with Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, and Myanmar. Parts of the Kingdom are also less than 100 km from China and Vietnam. In addition, the connection through Malaysia also opens-up an existing power link through to Singapore.

Infrastructure-wise, Thailand boasts a comparatively modern grid network to support cross-country deals. In terms of transmission loss, Thailand's grid is three or four times more reliable than the legacy infrastructure installed elsewhere in the greater Mekong region.

Laos - the small nation with big power generation ambitions

While Thailand is eager to support more regional electricity transmission deals, neighbouring country Laos is currently expanding its power generation infrastructure. Laos has an estimated 26,000 MW of hydropower potential and up to 75% of this is projected to be exported to neighbouring countries via Thailand. Cambodia has similar hydroelectricity ambitions with new dams and hydropower plants in development to support domestic demand, and potential exports in the future.

Sparking a brighter more united future

This historic multi-lateral power trade deal between Laos, Malaysia, and Thailand is expected to the first of more energy agreements across the region in the years ahead.

The 10 members countries of ASEAN have identified 16 cross-border projects through $6 billion of investment under the APG initiative, which could transfer up to 23,200 MW of power.

Through the APG network, ASEAN leaders view regional power trading as an effective way for countries with excess installed capacity to export to neighboring countries facing blackout issues, and those who need more energy to speed up economic, industrial, and infrastructure plans.

GE - General Electric Company published this content on 03 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2018 04:39:03 UTC.

