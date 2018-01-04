Log in
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY (GE)

General Electric : Rumbling Mt Agung Highlights Immense Geothermal Power That Lies Beneath The Earth

01/04/2018 | 05:44am CET
[Attachment]

Mount Agung

All eyes are on Bali right now as Mt Agung, a famous landmark on the island, is anticipated to erupt. In late September, Mt Agung rumbled back into life forcing many residents to evacuate their homes in case of a major eruption.

Mt Agung's potential eruption, provides a timely opportunity to take a closer look at the incredible power, and untapped energy, that lies beneath the earth's crust, and how it could be used. It also highlights the geothermal power energy potential in ASEAN.

[Attachment]

GE - General Electric Company published this content on 04 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 January 2018 04:44:02 UTC.

Financials ($)
Sales 2017 124 B
EBIT 2017 11 082 M
Net income 2017 7 225 M
Debt 2017 68 291 M
Yield 2017 4,93%
P/E ratio 2017 24,23
P/E ratio 2018 19,13
EV / Sales 2017 1,81x
EV / Sales 2018 1,68x
Capitalization 156 B
Chart GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Duration : Period :
General Electric Company Technical Analysis Chart | GE | US3696041033 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 21,5 $
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John L. Flannery Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Daniel Janki Treasurer & Senior VP-Global Operations
Jamie S. Miller Chief Financial Officer
Jim Fowler Chief Information Officer
Victor Abate Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY0.00%155 924
3M0.00%140 349
SIEMENS-0.78%117 592
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL0.00%116 329
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.0.00%56 621
JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED-0.41%44 171
