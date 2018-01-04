General Electric : Rumbling Mt Agung Highlights Immense Geothermal Power That Lies Beneath The Earth

[Attachment] Mount Agung

All eyes are on Bali right now as Mt Agung, a famous landmark on the island, is anticipated to erupt. In late September, Mt Agung rumbled back into life forcing many residents to evacuate their homes in case of a major eruption.

Mt Agung's potential eruption, provides a timely opportunity to take a closer look at the incredible power, and untapped energy, that lies beneath the earth's crust, and how it could be used. It also highlights the geothermal power energy potential in ASEAN.

[Attachment]