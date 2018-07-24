General Electric : The GE Brief – July 24, 2018

Buried 1,000 feet below the Thar Desert in Pakistan lies a 175-billion-ton lignite coal reserve. Harnessing this energy would significantly bolster the energy supply to Pakistan's 200 million residents, but the reserve has gone largely untapped because the coal's composition makes it difficult to burn.

A turning point:Now, a construction company is betting it can access that untapped potential - with help from GE technology. SEPCOIII announced plans in June to build a lignite-fueled power plant near Karachi, Pakistan, using GE's boiler and steam turbine technology. If all goes as planned, the plant will be able to power 1.3 million Pakistani homes and businesses when it begins commercial operations in 2021.

In early June, the energy storage company Highview Power launched the world's first grid-scale liquid air energy storage system, or LAES, at its Pilsworth plant in England. The plant serves as a demo model for potential customers to prove how air, our planet's most accessible resource, could be used to store power.

How it works: 'Air is a gas, and we have technology and engineering to unlock its power,' said Luca Maria Rossi, vice president of industrial and product management at Baker Hughes, a GE company. The LAES system, for instance, could funnel unused power from a wind farm into a charging device that triggers an industrial refrigerator to turn air into liquid. The system would then store the energy in low-pressure steel tanks and the next morning would pump the liquid air, evaporate it and send it into a BHGE machine that converts the energy of liquid into usable power.

Virgin Orbit's LauncherOne is no ordinary rocket. Its mission is to deploy small satellites into space - launched not from the ground, but from under the wing of a modified GE-powered Boeing 747-400 aircraft.

Why it matters: Small satellite providers generally can't control their own launch schedules and don't have the ability to choose where their satellites are placed in space. LauncherOne is designed to provide these operators with access to affordable, time-flexible launches and give them the ability to choose which orbit they want their satellite dropped off in.

1. Flying cars

The Canadian firm Opener has created a personal electric aerial vehicle, dubbed the BlackFly, that flies at speeds up to 62 miles per hour. The ultralight vehicle has just one seat and requires about one-fifth of the energy of a gas-powered car.

2. Brainwave communication

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency is selecting teams to participate in its Next-Generation Non-Surgical Neurotechnology program. The teams' goal will be to develop a 'neural interface' through which soldiers can communicate via brainwave with the systems they're controlling and receive information from those systems as well.

3. In living color

A father-son scientist duo in New Zealand scanned, for the first time, a human body using a color X-ray scanner based on technology developed at CERN. The new color 3D scanner is able to read the energy levels of X-ray photons of different body parts - including fat, calcium and water, as well as some disease indicators - and represent them in different colors.

Plus, a synthetic polymer that switches material states in response to light and using cancer against itself in this week's Coolest Things on Earth.

- QUOTE OF THE DAY -

'As the first lignite-fueled ultra-supercritical power plant across the Middle East, North Africa and Turkey region, the project will help to set new industry benchmarks in Pakistan.' - Qin Xubao, project director at SEPCOIII

