Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  General Electric Company    GE

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY (GE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

General Electric : The GE Brief – July 24, 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/24/2018 | 12:23pm CEST

Buried 1,000 feet below the Thar Desert in Pakistan lies a 175-billion-ton lignite coal reserve. Harnessing this energy would significantly bolster the energy supply to Pakistan's 200 million residents, but the reserve has gone largely untapped because the coal's composition makes it difficult to burn.

A turning point:Now, a construction company is betting it can access that untapped potential - with help from GE technology. SEPCOIII announced plans in June to build a lignite-fueled power plant near Karachi, Pakistan, using GE's boiler and steam turbine technology. If all goes as planned, the plant will be able to power 1.3 million Pakistani homes and businesses when it begins commercial operations in 2021.

Read more about the groundbreaking technology here.

In early June, the energy storage company Highview Power launched the world's first grid-scale liquid air energy storage system, or LAES, at its Pilsworth plant in England. The plant serves as a demo model for potential customers to prove how air, our planet's most accessible resource, could be used to store power.

How it works: 'Air is a gas, and we have technology and engineering to unlock its power,' said Luca Maria Rossi, vice president of industrial and product management at Baker Hughes, a GE company. The LAES system, for instance, could funnel unused power from a wind farm into a charging device that triggers an industrial refrigerator to turn air into liquid. The system would then store the energy in low-pressure steel tanks and the next morning would pump the liquid air, evaporate it and send it into a BHGE machine that converts the energy of liquid into usable power.

Read more about the science behind storing renewables using air here.

Virgin Orbit's LauncherOne is no ordinary rocket. Its mission is to deploy small satellites into space - launched not from the ground, but from under the wing of a modified GE-powered Boeing 747-400 aircraft.

Why it matters: Small satellite providers generally can't control their own launch schedules and don't have the ability to choose where their satellites are placed in space. LauncherOne is designed to provide these operators with access to affordable, time-flexible launches and give them the ability to choose which orbit they want their satellite dropped off in.

Read more about LauncherOne here.

1. Flying cars
The Canadian firm Opener has created a personal electric aerial vehicle, dubbed the BlackFly, that flies at speeds up to 62 miles per hour. The ultralight vehicle has just one seat and requires about one-fifth of the energy of a gas-powered car.

2. Brainwave communication
The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency is selecting teams to participate in its Next-Generation Non-Surgical Neurotechnology program. The teams' goal will be to develop a 'neural interface' through which soldiers can communicate via brainwave with the systems they're controlling and receive information from those systems as well.

3. In living color
A father-son scientist duo in New Zealand scanned, for the first time, a human body using a color X-ray scanner based on technology developed at CERN. The new color 3D scanner is able to read the energy levels of X-ray photons of different body parts - including fat, calcium and water, as well as some disease indicators - and represent them in different colors.

Plus, a synthetic polymer that switches material states in response to light and using cancer against itself in this week's Coolest Things on Earth.

- QUOTE OF THE DAY -

'As the first lignite-fueled ultra-supercritical power plant across the Middle East, North Africa and Turkey region, the project will help to set new industry benchmarks in Pakistan.'

- Qin Xubao, project director at SEPCOIII

Quote: GE Reports. Images: GE Reports.

Subscribe to The GE Brief here.

Disclaimer

GE - General Electric Company published this content on 24 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2018 10:22:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
12:23pGENERAL ELECTRIC : The GE Brief – July 24, 2018
PU
12:06pGENERAL ELECTRIC : 63-- Service and Maintain the General Electric (GE) Facility ..
AQ
07/23JOHN BROWN : General Electric's power unit faces threat in Saudi Arabia
RE
07/23SHE&RSQUO;S JUST A COSMIC GIRL : This Virgin Orbit Souped-Up Jumbo Jet Will Give..
PU
07/23JUST CHILLING : This British Company Found A Cool Way To Store Energy
PU
07/23GENERAL ELECTRIC : Thinking about buying stock in Apple, General Electric, Hasbr..
PR
07/22INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : U.S. Patents Awarded to Inventors in Massachus..
AQ
07/22GENERAL ELECTRIC : U.S. Patents Awarded to Inventors in Nevada (July 22)
AQ
07/21GENERAL ELECTRIC : GE Keeps Cutting In Turnaround Bid -- WSJ
DJ
07/20GENERAL ELECTRIC : The 5 Coolest Things On Earth This Week
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
05:37a4 Members Of The $800+ Billion Market Cap Club 
01:38aGENERAL ELECTRIC : Management Failed To Fill In The GA[A]P 
07/23Honeywell's Story Getting A Little Sweeter 
07/23'Some light at the end of the tunnel' for GE but patience needed, Melius says 
07/23Another Blow To General Electric 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 121 B
EBIT 2018 13 059 M
Net income 2018 6 551 M
Debt 2018 58 818 M
Yield 2018 3,70%
P/E ratio 2018 25,72
P/E ratio 2019 14,63
EV / Sales 2018 1,42x
EV / Sales 2019 1,30x
Capitalization 114 B
Chart GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Duration : Period :
General Electric Company Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 17,2 $
Spread / Average Target 33%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John L. Flannery Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Daniel C. Janki Treasurer & Senior VP-Global Operations
Jamie S. Miller Chief Financial Officer
Jim Fowler Chief Information Officer
Victor Abate Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-25.56%113 952
3M COMPANY-14.20%119 896
SIEMENS0.65%115 988
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL0.22%114 377
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS-18.33%49 751
JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED8.35%48 642
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.