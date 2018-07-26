General Electric : The GE Brief – July 26, 2018

This week, more than 500,000 aviation enthusiasts from some 80 countries are descending on Oshkosh, Wisconsin, to attend EAA AirVenture Oshkosh - considered by many to be the greatest air show on Earth. But unlike similar events, this air show is about passion, as well as business.

At the show: This year's attendees get to observe planes that span the entire history of aviation, from a replica of the Wright Flyer to mock-ups of aircraft that will soon enter service. The air show also features a wide gamut of planes ranging from home-built aircraft to the latest jets. GE Aviation has been going to Oshkosh for years, and there's no better place to see its products - past and future - up close.

Engineers at GE Aviation recently upgraded a workhorse turboprop engine with a lubrication system that keeps the oil flowing even at zero-gravity conditions. The new H75-100 engine is already powering the Dart 550, the just-released aerobatic plane from Austria's Diamond Aircraft.

Flight school: Aerobatic planes aren't just for wowing audiences at air shows - they also play a crucial role in flight training. For instance, fledgling pilots use them to practice getting out of a stall, a condition where the wings stop generating enough lift. Michele D'Ercole, president and managing executive of GE Aviation Czech, expects to see the H75-100 engine used for turboprop planes in flight schools and military training, as well as by aerobatic display teams.

Not only will GE Aviation be the sole supplier of engines for Boeing's new wide-body passenger jet, the 777X - the company will also be responsible for building out the plane's backup electrical power system, including the backup generator.

High-tech integration:The 777X contract is part of GE Aviation's push to apply technology it's developed for the military to commercial systems. The backup generator builds on designs originally developed for supersonic fighter jets and other military planes. The new plane will be packed with touch-screen displays in the cockpit, cameras that help pilots navigate on the runway and advanced networking technology called Common Core System. With the integration of this new technology, the 777X requires almost twice as much juice as its predecessor, the Boeing 777.

'When you're a pilot, you have a heightened sense of freedom and in many ways are not bound by decisions that someone has made for you. You set your own course.' - Brad Mottier, VP and GM of GE Aviation's Business and General Aviation unit

