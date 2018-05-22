General Electric : The GE Brief – May 22, 2018





GE will merge GE Transportation with Wabtec Corporation in a deal valued at approximately $11.1 billion. Wabtec is a global provider of railroad equipment, systems and services and employs about 18,000 workers.

A big deal: Under the agreement, which has been approved by the boards of directors of GE and Wabtec, GE will receive $2.9 billion in cash at closing, and GE and its shareholders will get a 50.1 percent stake in the combined company. Wabtec shareholders will hold the remaining 49.9 percent.

Schenectady County, New York, recently announced plans to build enough solar power plants on its land to supply all county and municipal energy needs with renewables by 2021. The push will help 'reduce emissions and protect the environment for future generations,' said Holly Vellano of the Schenectady County Legislature. Getting it done:GE will fund the cost of the plants and provide the county with lease payments for use of the land. In return, the county will buy the output of the solar farms, saving money on its energy bills as well. Read more about the project here.

GE Renewable Energy will add to Iowa's renewables base by helping local utility Alliant Energy erect 190 turbines at two new sites. The turbines will contribute 470 megawatts of additional power generating capacity to Iowa's grid, enough to supply the equivalent of 180,000 American homes with electricity. Blowing past records: The two new projects will propel GE Renewable Energy to break a record it set just weeks ago. The business unit's onshore wind capacity in North America now exceeds 40 gigawatts. Its 25,000-plus turbines now have the capacity to power the equivalent of 11 million U.S. homes. Read more about GE's wind turbines here.

1. Artificial memories UCLA biologists claim they have relocated a memory from one marine snail to another by transferring RNA between them. This research could lead to new ways to lessen the trauma of painful memories and to restore lost memories. 2. Printing skin in surgery Researchers at the University of Toronto have developed a handheld device that essentially 3D-prints skin using biomaterials. The device weighs less than a kilogram and takes just minutes to form, deposit and set tissue, making it ideal for surgeries. 3. Driving on uncharted lands A team from MIT's Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory, or CSAIL, has developed a technology that allows self-driving cars to safely navigate rural roads that haven't previously been mapped in 3D. The technology, called MapLite, enabled self-driving cars to 'reliably detect the road more than 100 feet in advance.'

Quote: GE Transportation. Images: Tomas Kellner for GE Reports.



