General Electric : in Talks to Merge Train-Engine Unit With Wabtec -- Reuters

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY (GE)
General Electric : in Talks to Merge Train-Engine Unit With Wabtec

05/20/2018 | 09:03pm CEST

General Electric is in talks to merge its transportation unit, which builds train engines, with Wabtec (WAB), Reuters reported Sunday.

As reported in The Wall Street Journal, GE has been exploring options for the GE Transportation division as a major part of Chief Executive John Flannery's plans to sell more than $20 billion worth of assets in the next two years.

Although GE is one of the world's biggest makers of freight locomotives, the business is cyclical and has been suffering lately from slack demand.

At the company's annual meeting last month, Mr. Flannery told shareholders he was "keenly aware" of the pain caused by a dividend cut and the troubles of the past year, and said the best way to make amends was to "fix the business."

Full story: https://www.reuters.com/article/us-getransportation-m-a-wabtec-exclusive/exclusive-ge-nears-deal-to-merge-transportation-unit-with-wabtec-sources-idUSKCN1IL0OT

--Write to Barcelona editors at [email protected]

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 121 B
EBIT 2018 11 910 M
Net income 2018 7 399 M
Debt 2018 56 187 M
Yield 2018 3,21%
P/E ratio 2018 20,51
P/E ratio 2019 16,96
EV / Sales 2018 1,54x
EV / Sales 2019 1,50x
Capitalization 131 B
Chart GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Duration : Period :
General Electric Company Technical Analysis Chart | GE | US3696041033 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 17,3 $
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John L. Flannery Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Daniel C. Janki Treasurer & Senior VP-Global Operations
Jamie S. Miller Chief Financial Officer
Jim Fowler Chief Information Officer
Victor Abate Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-16.33%130 541
3M COMPANY-14.87%119 156
SIEMENS1.20%117 751
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL-4.07%109 888
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS-12.63%49 782
JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED2.29%45 500
