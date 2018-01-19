Log in
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY (GE)
Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/19 07:35:07 pm
16.28 USD   -2.92%
07:25p General Electric shares drop for fifth straight session
05:44p GENERAL ELECTRI : The 5 Coolest Things On Earth This Week
04:22p DOW MOVERS : Ibm, nke
General Electric shares drop for fifth straight session

01/19/2018 | 07:25pm CET
FILE PHOTO -The ticker and logo for General Electric Co. is displayed on a screen at the post where it is traded on the floor of the NYSE

General Electric shares tumbled for a fifth straight session on Friday, flirting with their biggest weekly percentage drop since the financial crisis, after the company flagged a possible breakup and more than $11 billion in charges earlier in the week.

Shares in the U.S. industrial conglomerate fell as low as $16.02, threatening to fall below $16 only a day after the stock breached $17 for the first time since December 2011.

In midday trading on Friday, the stock had pared some of its losses, falling 1.9 percent to $16.45. That put the shares on pace for a 12.3 percent drop for the week, just shy of a 12.8 percent weekly drop in October that was the largest such decline since March 2009.

The latest bout of selling for the struggling stock stemmed from GE's announcement on Tuesday of more than $11 billion in tax, impairment and insurance charges. New GE Chief Executive John Flannery also indicated the company was looking closely at breaking itself up.

"The company has a more complicated issue than just making some changes to its business portfolio," said Robert Pavlik, chief investment strategist at SlateStone Wealth LLC in New York. "These issues are going to probably take a long time to resolve."

Some analysts said that the sum of GE's various business units, including aviation, power and healthcare, may not be worth more than the stock price at current levels.

GE's shares have been sliding for more than a year, falling nearly 45 percent in 2017 and frustrating shareholders at a time the broader stock market has been rising to record levels. In November, GE slashed its 2018 profit forecast and halved its dividend.

The stock rebounded as much as 11 percent to start 2018, but is now down more than 5 percent for the year. This year, GE is the worst-performing component of the blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI>, which has climbed 5 percent.

GE is due to report fourth-quarter results on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

By Lewis Krauskopf

Financials ($)
Sales 2017 124 B
EBIT 2017 10 882 M
Net income 2017 7 225 M
Debt 2017 68 338 M
Yield 2017 5,29%
P/E ratio 2017 22,72
P/E ratio 2018 17,73
EV / Sales 2017 1,72x
EV / Sales 2018 1,60x
Capitalization 145 B
Chart GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Duration : Period :
General Electric Company Technical Analysis Chart | GE | US3696041033 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 21,2 $
Spread / Average Target 27%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John L. Flannery Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Daniel Janki Treasurer & Senior VP-Global Operations
Jamie S. Miller Chief Financial Officer
Jim Fowler Chief Information Officer
Victor Abate Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-0.57%145 431
3M5.41%146 466
SIEMENS5.90%128 180
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL3.29%119 410
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS2.50%58 351
JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED2.18%45 304
