General Electric : to Increase Ownership in Arcam

By Marc Bisbal Arias

General Electric Co. (>> General Electric Company) said Wednesday that it is increasing its ownership in Sweden's Arcam AB (>> Arcam AB) by purchasing both Elliott Management's and Polygon Investment Group's outstanding shares in the company.

GE will pay 345 Swedish kronor ($41.44) for each Arcam share, it said.

The deal, which will be carried out through GE's wholly-owned subsidiary GE Sweden Holdings AB and which is expected to be completed on Dec. 29, will increase GE's stake in Arcam to around 95% from 77%.

GE said that in the future, it plans to acquire all remaining shares of Arcam in a compulsory buyout procedure under the Swedish Companies Act. It also intends to request that Arcam delists its shares from the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange, it said.

Arcam develops electron-beam melting machines for metal-based additive manufacturing and is a producer of advanced metal powders. It has customers in the aerospace and orthopedic industries.

Shares in Arcam were trading up SEK28, or 9%, at SEK340 at 1008 GMT.

