GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY (GE)

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY (GE)
Report
General Electric : to Increase Ownership in Arcam

12/27/2017 | 11:25am CET
   By Marc Bisbal Arias

General Electric Co. (>> General Electric Company) said Wednesday that it is increasing its ownership in Sweden's Arcam AB (>> Arcam AB) by purchasing both Elliott Management's and Polygon Investment Group's outstanding shares in the company.

GE will pay 345 Swedish kronor ($41.44) for each Arcam share, it said.

The deal, which will be carried out through GE's wholly-owned subsidiary GE Sweden Holdings AB and which is expected to be completed on Dec. 29, will increase GE's stake in Arcam to around 95% from 77%.

GE said that in the future, it plans to acquire all remaining shares of Arcam in a compulsory buyout procedure under the Swedish Companies Act. It also intends to request that Arcam delists its shares from the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange, it said.

Arcam develops electron-beam melting machines for metal-based additive manufacturing and is a producer of advanced metal powders. It has customers in the aerospace and orthopedic industries.

Shares in Arcam were trading up SEK28, or 9%, at SEK340 at 1008 GMT.

Write to Marc Bisbal Arias at [email protected]

Stocks mentioned in the article : General Electric Company, Arcam AB
Financials ($)
Sales 2017 124 B
EBIT 2017 11 082 M
Net income 2017 7 225 M
Debt 2017 68 291 M
Yield 2017 5,09%
P/E ratio 2017 23,49
P/E ratio 2018 18,54
EV / Sales 2017 1,77x
EV / Sales 2018 1,64x
Capitalization 151 B
Chart GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Duration : Period :
General Electric Company Technical Analysis Chart | GE | US3696041033 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 21,5 $
Spread / Average Target 24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John L. Flannery Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Daniel Janki Treasurer & Senior VP-Global Operations
Jamie S. Miller Chief Financial Officer
Jim Fowler Chief Information Officer
Victor Abate Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-44.62%151 154
3M31.45%140 236
SIEMENS0.56%118 492
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL32.49%116 367
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.36.48%57 248
JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED9.10%44 214
