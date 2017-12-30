Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  General Electric Company    GE

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY (GE)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 12/29 10:00:26 pm
17.45 USD   +0.52%
02:01a Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Inve..
12/29DJU.S. Oil-Rig Count Unchanged in Latest Week -- Baker Hughes
12/29 DOW MOVERS : Gs, ko
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in General Electric Company of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – GE

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/30/2017 | 02:01am CET

Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against General Electric Company (“General Electric” or the “Company”) (NYSE:GE) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in United States District Court, for the Southern District of New York, and docketed under 17-cv-08473, is on behalf of a class consisting of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired General Electric securities, seeking to recover compensable damages caused by defendants’ violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

If you are a shareholder who purchased General Electric securities between July 21, 2017, and October 20, 2017, both dates inclusive, you have until January 2, 2018 to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com. To discuss this action, contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected] or 888.476.6529 (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll free, Ext. 9980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

[Click here to join this class action]

General Electric operates along several segments, including: Capital, Healthcare, Aviation, Power, Oil & Gas, Renewable Energy, Energy Collections & Lighting, and Transportation.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company’s various operating segments, including its Power segment, were underperforming Company projections, with order drops, excess inventories and increased costs; (ii) in turn, the Company overstated GE’s full year 2017 guidance; and (iii) as a result of the foregoing, General Electric’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On October 20, 2017, the Company disclosed quarterly results for the third quarter 2017, disclosing earnings per share (“EPS”) of $0.29, falling below earnings estimates of $0.49 per share. The Company also lowered 2017 earnings expectations, lowering EPS to $1.05- $1.10 from $1.60-$1.70.

On that same day, October 20, 2017, the Company held a conference call to discuss its financial results. On the call, Defendant Flannery stated that the Company had been completing a review of its operations and that, “While the company has many areas of strength, it's also clear from our current results that we need to make some major changes with urgency and a depth of purpose. Our results are unacceptable, to say the least.”

Following this news, the Company’s stock price fell 6.34%, or $1.51 per share, to close at $22.32 on October 23, 2017, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Florida, and Los Angeles, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com


© Business Wire 2017
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
02:01a Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Ge..
12/29 GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : GE The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors ..
12/29DJU.S. Oil-Rig Count Unchanged in Latest Week -- Baker Hughes
12/29 DOW MOVERS : Gs, ko
12/28 GENERAL ELECTRIC : Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of the January 2, 2..
12/28 GENERAL ELECTRIC : Federal Contracts Awarded to Companies in Ohio (Dec. 28)
12/28 GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Shareholders of General..
12/28 GENERAL ELECTRIC : Studies in the Area of Pyruvates Reported from General Electr..
12/28 GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : EXPANDED CLASS PERIOD: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman,..
12/28 CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY : CN to purchase 200 new locomotives from GE Transport..
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
12/29 Boeing, Caterpillar top Dow 2017 standings; GE lags far behind
12/29 A 2017 Year-End Portfolio Of Bounce Candidates Expected To Outperform In Janu..
12/29 GENERAL ELECTRIC : The Crazy Ex-Girlfriend I'm Now About To Marry
12/29 GE moving in the right direction but still not a buy, Tigress Financial says
12/29 WALL STREET BREAKFAST : 2017 Comes To A Close
Financials ($)
Sales 2017 124 B
EBIT 2017 11 082 M
Net income 2017 7 225 M
Debt 2017 68 291 M
Yield 2017 5,11%
P/E ratio 2017 23,40
P/E ratio 2018 18,47
EV / Sales 2017 1,76x
EV / Sales 2018 1,64x
Capitalization 151 B
Chart GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Duration : Period :
General Electric Company Technical Analysis Chart | GE | US3696041033 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 21,5 $
Spread / Average Target 24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John L. Flannery Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Daniel Janki Treasurer & Senior VP-Global Operations
Jamie S. Miller Chief Financial Officer
Jim Fowler Chief Information Officer
Victor Abate Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-44.84%150 547
3M31.85%140 397
SIEMENS1.03%118 640
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL32.72%116 647
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.36.45%57 115
JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED8.87%44 236
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2017 Surperformance. All rights reserved.