Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in General Electric Company of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – GE

Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed
against General Electric Company (“General Electric” or the “Company”)
(NYSE:GE) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in United
States District Court, for the Southern District of New York, and
docketed under 17-cv-08473, is on behalf of a class consisting of
investors who purchased or otherwise acquired General Electric
securities, seeking to recover compensable damages caused by defendants’
violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
If you are a shareholder who purchased General Electric securities
between July 21, 2017, and October 20, 2017, both dates inclusive, you
have until January 2, 2018 to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead
A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com.
To discuss this action, contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected]
or 888.476.6529 (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll free, Ext. 9980. Those who
inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address,
telephone number, and number of shares purchased.
General Electric operates along several segments, including: Capital,
Healthcare, Aviation, Power, Oil & Gas, Renewable Energy, Energy
Collections & Lighting, and Transportation.
The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made
materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s
business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants
made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:
(i) the Company’s various operating segments, including its Power
segment, were underperforming Company projections, with order drops,
excess inventories and increased costs; (ii) in turn, the Company
overstated GE’s full year 2017 guidance; and (iii) as a result of the
foregoing, General Electric’s public statements were materially false
and misleading at all relevant times.
On October 20, 2017, the Company disclosed quarterly results for the
third quarter 2017, disclosing earnings per share (“EPS”) of $0.29,
falling below earnings estimates of $0.49 per share. The Company also
lowered 2017 earnings expectations, lowering EPS to $1.05- $1.10 from
$1.60-$1.70.
On that same day, October 20, 2017, the Company held a conference call
to discuss its financial results. On the call, Defendant Flannery stated
that the Company had been completing a review of its operations and
that, “While the company has many areas of strength, it's also clear
from our current results that we need to make some major changes with
urgency and a depth of purpose. Our results are unacceptable, to say the
least.”
Following this news, the Company’s stock price fell 6.34%, or $1.51 per
share, to close at $22.32 on October 23, 2017, on unusually heavy
trading volume.
