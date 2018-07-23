Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  General Electric Company    GE

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY (GE)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

She’s Just A Cosmic Girl: This Virgin Orbit Souped-Up Jumbo Jet Will Give Satellites A Space Lift

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/23/2018 | 04:28pm CEST

Most rockets begin their journey to space from a launch pad that is firmly attached to the earth's surface. Virgin Orbit's LauncherOne is no ordinary rocket. Its mission is to deploy small satellites into space, and it does so by launching not from the ground, but from under the wing of Cosmic Girl, a modified Boeing 747-400 aircraft that is powered by four GE CF6 jet engines. 'We hope to open access to space for companies or organizations who want to put small satellites into orbit by making launch affordable and flexible,' Kelly Latimer, Cosmic Girl's chief pilot, told GE Reports in an email. '[We want] to open up space to more people.'

A commercial space company formed in 2017, Virgin Orbit is part of Sir Richard Branson's constellation of businesses operating within the Virgin Group. It is seeking to hoist satellites to space by launching them from the air, rather than relying on busy terrestrial launch locations. Virgin Orbit's CEO Dan Hart has said the company will be an alternative for launching most small satellites that weigh 300 to 500 kilograms to low Earth orbit. These satellites, which provide GPS, phone and internet connections and other services, now ride to space on rockets. Virgin Orbit hopes to provide their operators with a 'dedicated service' intended to place them not just anywhere in space, but in specific orbits. 'Because Cosmic Girl can deploy the rocket from pretty much any latitude, it gives us better access to orbits that would otherwise be more difficult to reach,' Virgin Orbit spokesperson Kendall Russell told GE Reports in an email.

[Attachment]

Cosmic Girl's payload may be oversize on the ground, but what it's helping to deliver into space is relatively small: mostly communications satellites that enable GPS, phone and internet connections, and other services. Top and above image credit: Virgin Orbit.

He says Virgin Orbit's service is like riding a taxi rather than waiting for a bus. 'A ride on [a larger rocket heading to space] might be slightly cheaper for a small satellite operator, but chances are your satellite won't be dropped off right where it needs to be, and your schedule is dependent on whoever else is sharing that ride with you, meaning you could be waiting for months to years,' he says. 'With a dedicated [small satellite] launch vehicle like LauncherOne, you control your own schedule and can get dropped off exactly where you need to be for your mission.'

Virgin Orbit took over the satellite launch project from Virgin Galactic, a sister space tourism company developing spacecraft for suborbital flights. With an initial launch just 'months away,' Virgin Orbit has already modified the 17-year-old Cosmic Girl plane from a passenger jet that was part of Virgin Atlantic's fleet into a mothership designed to lift LauncherOne to 35,000 feet. At that point, the expendable vehicle decouples from the plane and rockets off into orbit.

Virgin Orbit shaved about 65,000 pounds from Cosmic Girl. Gone are the seats, the Upper Class bar, the overhead luggage compartments and other jetliner features. Engineers also designed and built a custom mechanism called a launch pylon that hooks the LauncherOne rocket to the underside of Cosmic Girl's wing. 'There was already a spot for a fifth engine carry between the number two engine and the fuselage,' says Latimer, referring to the left wing engine closest to the body of the plane, 'so we knew there had already been some analysis done by Boeing to hang a large object at that location.'

The four jet engines powering Cosmic Girl have their own galactic pedigree, in a way. GE originally developed the engines for the C-5 Galaxy cargo planes used by the U.S. Air Force and later modified the engine for civilian flight. The design, called a high-bypass turbofan because it moves a large amount of air around the jet at the core of the engine to generate thrust, allows it operate more efficiently than pure jets.

Today, virtually all civilian jets use this design, but back in 1965, the original engine, called TF39, was revolutionary. It allowed GE engineers to boost the engines' thrust to 40,000 pounds and cut fuel burn by a quarter compared with other engines in use at the time.

[Attachment]

The LauncherOne rocket will be hooked to the underside of Cosmic Girl's wing - and help deliver the plane's payload to low Earth orbit. Image credit: Virgin Orbit.

GE quickly saw the commercial potential and built a passenger version of the TF39 called the CF6. It first flew in 1971, and over the years went though many design upgrades and iterations. Today, it is one of the most common jet engines in the world, powering all makes of planes, from Boeing 747 jumbos - including Air Force One - to Airbus long-haul jets and Beluga cargo lifters. GE has delivered more than 7,000 of them to 250 airlines in 87 countries. The newest versions on the engine are expected to fly until 2040.

Russell says that among the reasons Virgin's Cosmic Girl was a perfect choice for their program were the Boeing 747's global supply chain and a long flight heritage. 'Most airports are equipped to support the system, which is important for us as we emphasize quick and responsive flights to space - much like how airlines make money by keeping their planes flying as often as possible,' he says.

And while Virgin Orbit does not wish to divulge future plans, Russell says they are considering 'future design iterations' of LauncherOne.

As of now, there is no date set for official takeoff. Latimer expects the company to conduct the first test launch in the fourth quarter of this year, then operational launches beginning late this year or in early 2019. 'Our next major step is to mate the pylon to the wing and begin testing that configuration,' she says. 'We will be operating out of Victorville Airport [in California] for part of that testing, right next to where GE has its 747 flying test beds.'

Talk about birds of a feather flocking together!

Disclaimer

GE - General Electric Company published this content on 23 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2018 14:27:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
04:28pSHE&RSQUO;S JUST A COSMIC GIRL : This Virgin Orbit Souped-Up Jumbo Jet Will Give..
PU
04:23pJUST CHILLING : This British Company Found A Cool Way To Store Energy
PU
03:32pGENERAL ELECTRIC : Thinking about buying stock in Apple, General Electric, Hasbr..
PR
07/22INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : U.S. Patents Awarded to Inventors in Massachus..
AQ
07/22GENERAL ELECTRIC : U.S. Patents Awarded to Inventors in Nevada (July 22)
AQ
07/21GENERAL ELECTRIC : GE Keeps Cutting In Turnaround Bid -- WSJ
DJ
07/20GENERAL ELECTRIC : The 5 Coolest Things On Earth This Week
PU
07/20GENERAL ELECTRIC : Saudi Arabia’s Maaden signs MoU with GE to discuss digi..
AQ
07/20GENERAL ELECTRIC : GE's Profit Falls as Power Division Remains a Drag--3rd Updat..
DJ
07/20GE beats on EPS but trims cash flow target; shares fall
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09:55aArgus downgrades GE on 'bleak' outlook 
02:25aThe NOT Top Ten Stocks For The Next Decade 
01:56aIs It Normal For The Top-5 Companies In The S&P 500 Index To Be Worth As Much.. 
01:43aTHE 'ROBINHOOD INDEX' : Like FANG But Better 
07/22GE/SAFRAN : A Jet-Engine Pure-Play 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 121 B
EBIT 2018 13 059 M
Net income 2018 6 551 M
Debt 2018 60 343 M
Yield 2018 3,66%
P/E ratio 2018 24,41
P/E ratio 2019 14,69
EV / Sales 2018 1,44x
EV / Sales 2019 1,31x
Capitalization 114 B
Chart GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Duration : Period :
General Electric Company Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 17,2 $
Spread / Average Target 31%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John L. Flannery Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Daniel C. Janki Treasurer & Senior VP-Global Operations
Jamie S. Miller Chief Financial Officer
Jim Fowler Chief Information Officer
Victor Abate Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-24.81%119 250
3M COMPANY-14.20%119 688
SIEMENS0.56%117 512
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL-0.15%110 202
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS-11.98%49 276
JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED8.21%48 230
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.