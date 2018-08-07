Log in
GENERAL MILLS (GIS)
  Report  
General Mills : Annie's is "More Than Just Food"

08/07/2018

news

Annie's Homegrown, the beloved Berkeley, California-based maker of natural and organic pastas, meals, and snacks, has partnered with its Canadian counterparts to launch a new campaign that went live this week across the U.S. and Canada.

The campaign, titled 'More Than Just Food,' includes a mix of television, online video, and social posts, as well as in-store displays across retailers.

'More Than Just Food is an evolution from our 'Organic for Everybunny' message and is centered around the insight of shared connections and the role Annie's plays in enabling these moments while also highlighting how Annie's makes delicious, wholesome, and sustainable food kids love to eat and parents love to serve,' says Priscilla Zee, senior marketing manager with Annie's.

The five spots in the campaign highlight how Annie's not only makes tasty, organic food, but also builds a more joyful world in the process.

[Attachment]

The 'Anthem' spot interweaves all four narratives in the campaign, underscoring Annie's as an integral component of poignant, everyday moments: a dad saving his daughter's sleepover with four delicious helpings of Annie's Mac & Cheese; two girls enjoying Annie's Organic Fruit Snacks inside their blanket fort; a boy devouring Annie's Cheddar Bunnies while his friends look on at the lunch table; and a mother quieting her fussy child with Annie's Bunny Grahams.

Have an idea for a story you'd like to see on 'A Taste of General Mills'? Email us at [email protected]

Subscribe to 'A Taste of General Mills' by email - here - and we'll notify you about our latest posts.

Bridget Christenson is a manager in Global Communications at General Mills, based in Minneapolis. She oversees initiatives for business and financial communications. She began her career at General Mills in 2005. More posts by this author

Disclaimer

General Mills Inc. published this content on 07 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2018 18:00:08 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 17 193 M
EBIT 2019 2 907 M
Net income 2019 1 848 M
Debt 2019 14 125 M
Yield 2019 4,23%
P/E ratio 2019 15,51
P/E ratio 2020 14,67
EV / Sales 2019 2,45x
EV / Sales 2020 2,36x
Capitalization 27 948 M
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey L. Harmening Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Donal Leo Mulligan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Peter C. Erickson Executive VP-Innovation, Technology & Quality
Stephen A. Odland Independent Director
Heidi G. Miller Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENERAL MILLS-20.32%27 948
NESTLÉ-2.70%250 531
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-19.88%75 954
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL1.10%63 458
DANONE-2.74%53 833
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY24.63%27 993
